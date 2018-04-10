Remove the plaque
Regarding the Trib story, “Magnolia Table name change rankles county historical commission”: Some clarification is needed. The McLennan County Historical Commission is not simply a “historical group” but a county entity established and funded by the McLennan County Commissioners. One of its functions is to act as guardians of historical markers and plaques erected in the county. Another important function is to receive and screen applications for these markers and plaques prior to their being forwarded to the State Historical Commission.
The Trib story seems to take issue with the fact the county commission didn’t want the name changed. That was not the point. The plaque was the issue. The plaque was placed there to designate a historical site in Waco, that of the Elite Cafe, its longevity, its architecture and the original owner. If a major change such as the name occurs, the marker or plaque there may no longer reflect historical facts that were original to the application for the plaque or marker.
Furthermore, the owner who first obtained the plaque had to pay for it and might have a say in what happens to it. For some reason, Magnolia wanted to keep the plaque and, either through ignorance or arrogance, went directly to the State Historical Commission without discussing the matter with the local county historical commission. The State Historical Commission either through coercion or oversight did not advise Magnolia to go through proper channels.
My idea: Just remove the plaque. It does not reflect the original qualifications by which it was approved and obtained.
Joe L. Walker, Waco
Animals only!
If someone technologically incompetent can quickly find that $5.5 million is 44 percent of the proposed $12.5 million Cameron Park Zoo expansion, are there many students out there who cannot access any information about animals on the web? My first response to a $12.5 million expansion bond, as proposed last week by zoo director Jim Fleshman, was totally positive. Yes! Do this for the animals!
Then came the part about almost half that amount being spent for classrooms and teaching. That’s sorta like listening to a fiddle concert while habitats burn. Spend every penny on aiding and acquiring state, local, national and international animals that are threatened or endangered.
We just lost the last male northern white rhino in existence. Zoos are the last, best hope for many others. Leave the teaching to schools and individual initiative, supported by the many outreaches the zoo already has. Let our bond money be for the animals.
Juanita Case, Hewitt