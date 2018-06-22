Deport them all!
Attention to all illegal immigrants living illegally in the United States of America. Do not bring your children while illegally entering the United States of America. Thankfully, my country is finally enforcing immigration laws that only benefit Americans and legal immigrants. In addition, I am proud of President Trump.
As an American citizen, if I was arrested and going to jail, then I would not be allowed to bring my children with me.
Deport all illegal immigrants out of the USA regardless of race, color, national origin, religion, age, pregnancy, health, sex, income, education, taxpaying ability, length of time illegal living in the USA, sexual orientation, work ethic or any other factor. Force illegal immigrants to no longer want to enter the USA. Let the remaining 193 nations on the planet embrace illegal immigration and nurture illegal immigrants.
Jay B. Barnes, Chickasha, Okla.
Making America great
There is so much in the news about immigrant parents being separated from their children. Doesn’t anyone honestly know why this is happening? It is because the parents and others are breaking the law. All of these people who are protesting should get out their wallets and start paying the $34,000 a year it costs to support these immigrants. This is not taxpayers like myself’s responsibility.
When an American citizen breaks laws and is put in jail, I don’t hear one word about them being separated from their children. What makes these illegal immigrants think they are so deserving? Wake up and smell the roses. Stay home or go home. Fix your own countries’ problems. We have enough to deal with on our own. We have homeless right here in our own country. That problem needs the money we are spending on illegals. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN AND TAKE CARE OF OUR OWN.
Jerry Dodd, Waco
Lost in translation
I have never studied the ancient Greek or Aramaic languages, so when Jesus said, “Suffer the little children to come unto me,” I did not realize that was mistranslated and He actually said, “Suffer the little children to come to the United States of America.” Who knew?
And how many American children have been separated from their families because they were murdered by illegal aliens?
David B. Anderson, Waco
Deplorable enough?
How shall we describe our nation’s new policy of ripping screaming children from their parents’ arms? For some reason, the word “deplorable” comes to mind.
William Howard, McGregor