Left-wing causes
Your newspaper seems to be getting smaller and smaller. Could your support of left-wing causes be the reason for this? Case in point: Your issue of June 19.
This issue was full of bleeding-heart articles about children being separated from their parents at the border for which, of course, Trump was blamed. I am surprised that none of the articles that I read mentioned the thousands upon thousands of other cases of separation of children from their parents. These numbers refer to parents who have been sent to jail and prison for terms of one day to life. Where is your care for these children?
In both types of cases, the problem is not caused by Trump but by the crimes committed by the parents themselves. Or are you suggesting we turn these other criminals loose also because they have been separated from their children?
Peggy Hill, West
About Julie Oliver
Thank you for running the Texas Tribune story on the protest rally at the tent-city detention point for immigrant children at Tornillo, near El Paso. An important part of the story was the list of influential people there such as U.S. Senate candidate Beto O’Rourke, gubernatorial candidate Lupe Valdez and six others. Good thing I’d already read the online version of the story at the Texas Tribune website or I’d have missed this fact directly pertinent to the Waco Trib’s readership area...“and Julie Oliver, the Democrat running to unseat Republican U.S. Rep. Roger Williams.”
Julie and her husband drove the 550 miles from Austin to Tornillo to represent voters in the TX-25 Congressional District (involving 13 counties including Coryell, Lampasas, Hamilton, part of Bell and others in the Trib’s coverage area), but Trib readers would never know it because those 13 words had been edited out. Of the dozen or so notables mentioned in the online story, Julie was the only one left out of the Waco Trib’s edited version.
Julie is an awesome candidate who is campaigning intensely and deserves maximum coverage. Waco Trib readers in TX-25 need to know all about her.
Gene Whittle, Gatesville
Freeloaders incoming!
We the citizens of America have known for months about the “caravan of people” wanting to get into America and live off of America’s benefits.
We have military veterans, senior citizens and a lot of homeless people who desperately need help and yet all we’re hearing from the Democrats is how bad they want to help people sneaking across the border. When will We the People stand up and say no more?
On an unrelated note, when did being a Muslim become a race? That’s the same thing as saying you’re a Christian. Neither is a race. Roseanne did not make a racist comment, she made a religious statement.
Jeff Keith, Lorena