Seeking asylum
I wish the people who write the newspaper had their facts straight. Just recently I saw two letters that had wrong facts. More than three-quarters of the immigrants who have had children separated from them are seeking asylum. They flee their homelands to prevent the murder of their children and themselves. I wonder if these same letter-writers would be so quick to judge if it were their children.
Trump did this separation, then tried to clean it up, but they don’t know how to reconnect the children with their parents. If this is making America great again, God help us!
And for those who wrote how proud they are of Trump, there are just as many of us who are not proud of him, people who don’t believe his lies. The man is a habitual liar. And if he can’t get anything done, he blames Democrats. Funny but the House and Senate are run by Republicans.
And about Roseanne: What she said was not a religious statement when she compared Valerie Jarrett, African American and former adviser to President Obama, to an ape. Sounds pretty racist to me.
B.J. Hall, Waco
Due process for whom?
“Illegal immigration is the illegal entry of a person or a group of persons across a country’s border, in a way that violates the immigration laws of the destination country, with the intention to remain in the country, as well as people who remain living in another country when they do not have the legal right to do so.” Most of us understand this. Then we hear about “due process,” a right under the Constitution that is guaranteed to “citizens.” Does anything else need an explanation?
Don Bondzio, Waco
EDITOR’S NOTE: In the interest of accuracy, the U.S. Supreme Court has consistently held that even non-citizens are entitled to due process and a chance to apply for political asylum in the United States. This is why U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz seeks more immigration judges.
Separating separations
In the letter “So where’s the outcry?” Pam Smallwood digs at pro-lifers for not organizing immigration policy protests. Yes, some practices at the border are immoral and disordered. Blessings on those who have sincerely taken up the cause of family unity at the border.
As a leader in the pro-life community, I do not accept Ms. Smallwood’s charge of our culpability for the immigration policy mess. I volunteer full-time-plus to help wage the battle against the separation of children from parents by abortion, which is immoral, disordered and deadly.
I do not apologize for how I use my time to oppose the dreadful separation of children from parents by Planned Parenthood in Waco. Abortion over the last three decades at three locations in Waco has left over 20,000 pre-born babies deceased and parents and grandparents suffering.
John Pisciotta, Director of Pro-Life Waco