Circular madness
Both my wife and I were totally confused by the new, very vivid striping of asphalt all around the infamous Waco Traffic Circle. It’s extremely confusing and, after a combined 75 years of driving the circle, we find ourselves confined to the wrong lane without warning. On my way back at 10 a.m. after departing the area H-E-B, I saw no less than three auto accidents with Waco police and emergency medical technicians at the scene in front of Circle Road and the now famous Magnolia Table.
The fact that the Texas Department of Transportation and city officials did not issue a warning of changes and striping in the Trib only exacerbated the chaos. I have not been as frightened and in such an unknown new arena of driving since flying my USAF F-111 strike fighter in open airspace off the East German coast and got jumped by four East German/Russian fighter jets out of nowhere.
Officials need to advise the driving public of the new changes, lanes and which to enter and which to get onto coming from LaSalle, Circle Road, Valley Mills Drive and the access road off Interstate 35 by the old El Chico. Or else they need to put a “hot alert” EMS van at the Circle as someone is going to be hurt badly there in coming days.
The only good news is that most traffic in the circle is 30 mph or less.
Eddie Ashleman, LTC USAF (Retired), Waco
Do something: 2 views
Those directly affected by mass shootings are pleading for each American to do more than have a moment of silence for the slain victims. They are pleading for us to “do something.”
I’m appreciative of the Waco Tribune-Herald for the May 20 Q&A with education advocate and former state Rep. Jimmie Don Aycock which revealed how allowing taxes pays for necessary public services such as education, mental-health services and more. The alternative in failing in our public duty to support these necessary services is devastation and chaos.
Especially in this time of such great need, I ask McLennan County citizens to give freely in whatever way you can to help support security issues for schools and mental-health services in our nation. Please do something.
Elise Glockzin, Robinson
***
With each new attack on our children in the schools, there come repeated railings aimed at the government: “Do something!” “Gun control!” “Put a stop to the slaughter!”
The government has no solution to this devastation. So long as there is evil in the hearts of individuals, these kinds of tragedy will continue.
God alone has the remedy for this sin-sick society. What is needed is a people with hearts changed by a relationship with Jesus Christ. We are now seeing the truth of God’s word spoken centuries ago: “The nation that forgets God will be turned into hell.” (Psalm 9:17)
Dave Barnett, Axtell