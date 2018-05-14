Keeping Fido cool!
At least five animals have died already this year due to heat-related reasons — and these are just the deaths that have been reported. Most aren’t. Please don’t let your animal companions become statistics. Take these precautions to protect them:
- Never leave animals or children in parked vehicles. On a 75-degree day, the temperature inside a parked car can soar to 104 degrees in 20 minutes, and on a 90-degree day, it can reach 119 degrees in the same amount of time. Parking in the shade, leaving the windows partially open and/or leaving water in the vehicle will not keep vehicles cool enough to be safe.
- In warm weather, never make dogs run with you — they will collapse before giving up, and by then it might be too late to save them. Walk dogs early in the morning or late at night when it’s cooler, and test the pavement with your hand to ensure it won’t burn their footpads.
- Never leave animals outdoors unattended. If there are chained or penned dogs in your neighborhood, ensure they have water (in a tip-proof container), shade, food and shelter. If they lack these necessities, give them water and notify authorities immediately.
Visit www.PETA.org for more tips on keeping animals cool and safe this spring.
Lindsay Pollard-Post, PETA Foundation, Norfolk, VA
None for the road
A new study in the American Heart Association’s Journal Circulation found that moderate alcohol intake is one of “five low-risk lifestyle-related factors” that could help people live longer. The lifestyle behaviors were: moderate alcohol intake, a healthy body mass index, moderate to vigorous exercise, healthy diet and having never smoked. Each was “associated with a low risk of premature mortality” and “following all five lifestyle behaviors significantly improved longevity for both men and women.”
Those who consumed alcohol in moderation had a lower risk of all-cause mortality and cardiovascular disease deaths than those who did not drink. While this study confirms that alcohol consumption can be part of a healthy adult lifestyle, the key is moderation.
The U.S. Dietary Guidelines for Americans define moderation as up to one drink per day for women and up to two drinks per day for men. The guidelines define a drink-equivalent as 1.5 fluid ounces of 80-proof distilled spirits (40 percent alcohol); 12 fluid ounces of regular beer (5 percent alcohol); or 5 fluid ounces of wine (12 percent alcohol). Each standard drink-equivalent contains 14 grams of alcohol.
Importantly, people should not drink alcohol for potential health benefits. Even drinking in moderation may pose health risks and some people should not drink at all.
Sam Zakhari, Senior Vice President of Science, Distilled Spirits Council, Washington, D.C.