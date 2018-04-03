In Zakhary’s defense
We’re residents of Woodway. One of us is former treasurer of a prominent Woodway homeowners association. We write to express outrage at the manner in which the Tribune-Herald has reported recent events regarding Yost Zakhary’s employment as police chief and city manager for the city of Woodway.
Yost Zakhary is a close friend. We have known him and his wife Julie for well over 20 years and believe they’re both persons of good and upstanding character. We have observed their conduct in their home, church and this community for years. They each treat others, male and female alike, with respect. They’re kind, forthright, compassionate, generous and fair in all of their decisions. They’re mature and well educated.
We believe Yost is being accused, tried and convicted in the court of public opinion without due process. Based on the facts as described to us personally, only one side of this story is being conveyed through the news media and through rumor and innuendo.
Trib staff writer Tommy Witherspoon and the Trib have literally crucified this good couple in the press and the uninformed public has taken the bait. As an example, reference the March 28 letter from Greg Kelly, a resident of Robinson, maligning Mr. Zakhary without substantial proof. All of the statements contained within are untrue. We do not regard a letter like this as fit to print. By his own admission, Kelly does not know Yost Zakhary. That says it all to us. It’s a mystery to us why this letter was printed, if not to smear Yost Zakhary’s good name even more. This tabloid journalism is unconscionable and grossly unfair.
It has yet to be determined by the facts as to exactly what Yost Zakhary’s transgressions were if any. Yet it appears from published statements that the City Council is prepared to charge on through and make a hasty decision that has the potential for severely damaging, if not permanently ruining, the reputation of a loyal public servant based on accusations that are, at best, incomplete and, at worst, outright lies.
Bill and Mary Ann Thomas, Woodway
EDITOR’S NOTE: The Trib has based its reporting on this matter largely on public actions by the Woodway City Council; legal complaints about alleged sexual harassment of a city employee that led to Mr. Zakhary’s resignation as public safety director; and investigations into other complaints made against Mr. Zakhary. Mike Dixon, an attorney who represents the city, read a statement to the press after a closed-door meeting by city leaders on the matter that said Mr. Zakhary had accepted responsibility for his actions. Our attempts to reach Mr. Zakhary for his side of the story have been unsuccessful. His attorney has declined comment. Reporting such matters is what we do. So is allowing fellow citizens their say, including you.