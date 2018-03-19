Silent no more!
I was born in 1938, so I qualify as part of the Silent Generation. I don’t like this idea, but I feel my silence has contributed to this nation’s choosing to have assault weapons available to the general population. Massacre after massacre, I have been silent. I don’t email, do Facebook or Twitter, yet I am now trying to reach other grandmothers. I ask them to join me in supporting our grandkids’ effort to limit assault weapons to military and law enforcement use. Please contact your lawmakers and ask them to take these kinds of weapons off our streets. If you agree with this effort, please share the idea with other grandmothers.
And then let’s get our heads and hearts together, remembering all those lost lives, and figure out how to care about every child born. I think we are headed in the wrong direction. I don’t believe bad guys with guns and good guys with guns will create safety. To me, it sounds more like the makings of a gunfight.
Barbara Hinton, Bement, Illinois
Recruiting problem
Our military has a serious problem recruiting young people. More than 70 percent of applicants cannot qualify to join the military. Most cannot pass the test, more than 30 percent are obese, many have football injuries that disqualify them. This creates a dangerous shortage of needed troops to protect our nation.
Some politicians just gave the wealthy and corporations huge tax cuts. Others have come up with a way to attract people to join our military by cutting all military income tax: If you join the military, you would not pay taxes on your military income. This includes active duty and Reserve and National Guard personnel who attend drills.
Some politicians do not favor this idea and will not back it in Congress. But our nation needs this because without it our military suffers serious shortages in needed troops. Vote for our country.
Jim Denton, Army major (retired), Gatesville
National Puppy Day
Friday is National Puppy Day, as good an excuse as any for sending cute dog videos around the office or posting them on Facebook. And if you want to chip in to help pups who need a home, donate to your local pet shelter.
People are often surprised to learn that national animal groups frequently give little or nothing to local shelters. We’ve all seen the ads with sad music and homeless dogs. But the group behind the ads, the Humane Society of the United States, is not affiliated with local humane societies despite a similar name. According to tax documents, only about 1 percent of its $132 million budget goes to pet shelters. Instead of helping pets, the Humane Society of the United States spends millions on executive salaries, pensions and lobbying.
National Puppy Day is only once a year, but you can help animals any day by giving locally.
Will Coggin, Center for Consumer Freedom