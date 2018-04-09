Guns, bullies & the feds
What a shame that retired Army Lt. Col. Cary Bogan’s “bold solution” to gun violence is a rehash of the old “love-it-or-leave-it” mantra of the 1960s [Letters, April 3]. Like so many modern conservatives, Mr. Bogan cannot refrain from childish name-calling regarding those who might dare to disagree with him — shades of our bully-in-chief!
But what he ignores is history itself. Young adults helped bring racial discrimination to the forefront of America’s consciousness when they decided Ella Fitzgerald was more fun to listen to than Pat Boone. Young adults effectively brought an end to the Vietnam War through their protests and political activism. Today’s young adults will likely have the same effect on gun control. After all, they’re the ones being slaughtered in their schools while White Russian Party (formerly the GOP) apologists continue to offer those standard “thoughts and prayers” instead of concrete solutions that might save lives!
So sorry, Mr. Bogan, but the tide is turning. In two years more teens and young adults will be registered to vote than baby boomers — and those voters will remember who supported them and who mocked them with their snide remarks and derogatory comments. If you truly would like to see and hear how “effete, privileged Americans” would function in a genuine gun-control scenario, why don’t you ask someone who’s seen his or her friends murdered by someone with an AR-15?
William Howard, McGregor
***
Col. Bogan nailed it on gun control. I spent time in such a country years ago. Only those mandated by the dictator in charge had access to weapons — in other words, the military.
Had my home searched by the Republican Guard, without warrant, and when I attempted to stop the intrusion, a soldier went into lock-and-load mode with his AK-47 and placed me at gunpoint on the floor. Not a good experience, to say the least.
Sadly, most Americans are clueless when it comes to the “real world.” I am sure living in one of these “gun-free safe zones” for a couple of months would be an eye-opener and would result in a drastic attitude change for these malcontents!
Dan Dayton, West
***
As we fully ponder the school shooting in Florida and church shooting near San Antonio, no one addresses the law of cause and effect: Had federal law enforcement and agencies not been so pre-occupied with Hillary Clinton/Russia investigations, would they have acted on reports received on these events? If the FBI had been fully aware, wouldn’t they have followed up? Who should really bear the responsibility? In my opinion, it should be the preoccupied leaders of the agency that dropped the ball. Had the last two shooters really failed their background checks, maybe those victims would still be alive.
Paul E. Eisen, Waco