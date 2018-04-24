No laughing matter!
I am terribly disappointed and upset that the Trib has decided to discontinue certain comic strips. It’s bad enough you no longer print the paper in Waco and I have to go online to find last night’s baseball scores (Chicago at Milwaukee, late game. Really, Trib?) as well as your affection for liberal columnists and the constant Trump-bashing, but now you go and delete some of my favorite comics. I was not a big fan of “Soup to Nutz” or “Monty,” but I enjoyed “The Born Loser” and my wife absolutely loved “Frank and Ernest.”
Did you ever think about polling your readers to find out what they liked and what they disliked? I think “Peanuts” and “Beetle Bailey” have run their course, but as usual your readers had no say in the matter. Are you going to be adding some new strips to replace the ones you dropped? Probably not. I guess I should be thankful that you kept “Mallard Fillmore” and not returned that despicable liberal trash “Doonesbury” to the main comics page.
Since we are getting less content in the paper every day, then our subscription prices should drop accordingly, wouldn’t you agree? I have a feeling a lot of other people aren’t happy either. What are you going to do about it? I think we already know the answer to that question.
Michael Welhausen, Waco
***
On April 9 Tribune-Herald Editor Steve Boggs announced the comic strips “Arlo and Janis,” “The Born Loser,” “Frank and Ernest,” “Soup to Nutz,” “Monty” and “The Grizzwells” will no longer be published in the Trib. I congratulate Boggs and his staff on making the comics page no longer worth my time. On the other hand, you can be sure the blatantly right-wing, outdated news and utterly humorless “Mallard Fillmore” are going nowhere. Good job, Steve!
Michael Jones, Waco
***
The comics page has changed again. A change without reader input? “The Grizzwells,” “Monty,” “Soup to Nutz” are out — that’s OK. They start nowhere and end up just south of there anyway. Lynn Johnston of “Better or Worse” stopped writing new material long ago. She had to go. “Doonesbury” on Sunday — your call, but he’s not fresh anymore — current but not fresh.
But you’ve apparently eliminated “Born Loser” and “Frank and Ernest,” and that’s just not right. The comics are written to enhance creative thinking, extremely difficult in one panel, just a little easier in four panels, but still used in many classrooms. When “Frank and Ernest” is placed on teachers’ bulletin boards, bright students will consistently read and “get” the humor/meaning of the cartoon. Do you realize how important that is? If parents are aware of the potential, they will read the comics to their kids — verbal, visual and written skills combined for learning.
Rethink what you offer in your comics section. Help young and old minds learn and stay sharp.
Randy Schormann, China Spring