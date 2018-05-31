Abortion uproar
In a May 20 letter, Susie Farley rebuked John Pisciotta of Pro-Life Waco for his statement that “Planned Parenthood is not a health-care organization.” What Ms. Farley left out were the three words that preceded Mr. Pisciotta’s comment about PP which read: “At its core, Planned Parenthood is not...”
Mr. Pisciotta is indeed correct that “at its core” PP is an abortion provider. Health-care services are only secondary to its “core.” Furthermore, I always find it troubling when someone or their belief system is compared to the World War II Nazi regime responsible for the deaths of millions. Conversely, John Pisciotta and Pro-Life Waco “at its core” have fought unapologetically to save the lives of the unborn. If you want to compare something to Nazism, how about an organization that takes the lives of more than 300,000 babies a year?
Bob Lehman, Meridian
***
An abortion advocate quoted Nazi propaganda in her letter to the editor against John Pisciotta, who speaks for the unborn who have no voice except ours. The truth is abortion isn’t a divine right but legislatively sanctioned murder. To accomplish a holocaust, a charismatic smooth-speaker must convince everyone there’s no value to the individual being murdered.
Till deaf ears and blind eyes open to the truth that God views the killing of babies as an abomination, this country will continue to lose its blessings and witness other kinds of senseless butchering. This country has been steadily losing God’s hand of protection as we’ve witnessed sons and daughters continue to return maimed from war (biblically speaking, war has always been God’s way of punishing sin) and the continuation of natural disasters, social unrest and more.
America, it’s time to wake up and smell the harbingers. To quote Ronald Reagan: “Abortion-on-demand now takes the lives of up to 1.5 million unborn children a year. Human life legislation ending this tragedy will some day pass the Congress, and you and I must never rest until it does.”
Susan Mazanec, Waco
***
In regard to Susie Farley’s May 20 letter: She named off services provided by Planned Parenthood. Of the services provided, she named “and more.” Let me expand on that “and more.” Abortion services have led to the deaths of more than 8 million infant deaths since 1970 by Planned Parenthood alone. She also made a reference to the WWII Nazis. WWII Nazis put to death only 6 million Jews alone in the Holocaust. By comparison in the murder-of-innocents contest? Planned Parenthood wins hand down. Regardless of some services Planned Parenthood does offer? The culture and stench of death permeates and contaminates its whole purpose and its so-called mission of “women’s health care.” Lies? The asinine illusion of “women’s health care”? That is the greatest lie here.
Michel F. Tusa, Director of Operations, ProLife Waco