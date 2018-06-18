We write to express our grave concern about the unwarranted and unnecessary human tragedy that is now unfolding on the southern border of our state.
It has been a longstanding practice of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to keep families together — particularly mothers and infants. In early May, that policy was abruptly changed without notice. New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof calls the new policy “evil.”
An unsuspecting Honduran refugee family appeared at the Westlaco border station in South Texas on May 11. The father learned of the new policy when he, his wife and his three-year-old son were all separated from one another. Two days later the distraught father took his own life in the Starr County jail.
The new policy requires ICE officials to effectively arrest and detain immigrant families, including refugees from government and gang persecution, and to:
- Break families apart indefinitely with no guarantee they will ever be reunited.
- Take infants and small children from their mothers’ arms indefinitely, again with no guarantee they will ever be reunited.
- Effectively imprison older children in cages inside an old, abandoned Walmart store in Brownsville.
- Require both adults and small children to represent themselves without the help of legal counsel.
According to the Texas Tribune and McClatchy Newspapers, the government is now considering establishing tent cities on military bases to house thousands of the immigrant children now being separated from their parents. This would mean effectively imprisoning these children in the scorching Texas summer heat.
The new policy is designed to dissuade refugees seeking asylum from coming to America. According to the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights, these practices constitute serious violations of human rights.
There is no immigration crisis to justify these extreme measures. Immigration has decreased to its lowest level in decades. We would remind Christians of the admonition in Exodus 22:21: “You shall not wrong or oppress a resident alien, for you were aliens in the land of Egypt.”
We urge the good people of the Waco community to join us in giving voice to the plight of these powerless and defenseless families by contacting our senators and representatives, urging them to end this cruel and inhumane policy. While we support safe and secure borders, we encourage our leaders to also value and support the sanctity of all families.
We also encourage those who are able to contribute to the ACLU’s Child Immigration Project which is challenging the legality and constitutionality of this new policy in federal court.
We believe that we as a country are better than this.
Wacoans Jon Singletary, Jennifer Caballero, Josh Caballero, Charles Reed, Sharon Reed, Sheila Smith, Tim Smith, Elaine White and Louis White collaborated in writing this column out of a desire to call attention to this highly destructive, anti-family policy by our U.S. Government.