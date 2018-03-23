March saw plenty of commentary on gun violence, including protests of lax gun laws, the influence of the NRA on politicians and, most notably, outrage over the McLennan County Republican Club’s decision to book controversial, right-wing rocker Ted Nugent for another address on gun rights, including a rant against gun-free zones. A sampling of Trib Facebook comments:
Elva Mendoza: I applaud all of the youth for bringing attention to the gun-violence epidemic in a respectful, thoughtful way. I would urge them to call the legislators representing their districts, since many of them apparently aren’t getting the message that we Texans want common-sense gun laws.
Sherri Bowlin Phillips: We’ve had enough of your gun-control agenda crap. It doesn’t work, won’t work and never will work. Arm teachers who want to be armed, get rid of gun-free zones and protect kids like banks protect money. Listening to these Tide pod-eating, entitled, heathen, Communist fools about giving up guns will get many more kids killed in the future! While you’re at it, talk about enforcing gun laws, which rarely happens.
Tracy Denison Johnson: Protect kids like a bank protects money? You realize teachers are not police officers, nor are they trained security. Adding schools full of guns is not the solution. Do you really think each would be secured properly against a student who wanted to get one or two? No way.
Sherri Bowlin Phillips: Yes! Give a teacher a fighting chance against a rabid gunman. Instead of using his body to shield kids, that coach could have stopped that mess right then and there. He didn’t get to have that chance. Nobody has to be a cop to defend themselves. Where did that idiotic thought process come from? Stop thinking the way these Tide pod-eaters want you to.
Jill Saxon: The McLennan County Republican Club needs to raise the bar and stop inviting vulgar, draft-dodging, pants-pooping morons to lead them.
Edgar Gifford: Eleven teenagers die every day while texting and driving. More than 300 have died since the recent [shooting] tragedy in Florida. Are we talking about taking away driving privileges until the age of 21? Also, it’s more difficult to enter a high school football game without a ticket than it is to enter a school without an ID. We don’t need special or new laws to protect the children. We need to change our priorities. We can do that now without an act of Congress. Don’t text and drive, young citizens!
Deb Frantum: Ted Nugent, what a role model.
Scott Heaton: Ted Nugent, a perfect representation of current conservative ideology and idolatry.
Susie Ochoa: This is getting sicker and sicker by the minute. This creep is their [the local Republicans’] keynote speaker. How low they do go!
Gonzo Gregorio: Another true American patriot and defender of the Bill of Rights! Rock on, Ted!
Warren Pearson: The [student walkout in protest of ineffective gun laws] is good if it inspires critical thinking and positive social action. The students also have to be aware of the danger of group think and not blindly follow the crowd without an informed decision of why. Go forward now and vote or hold office when you can to make a positive and lasting change in this country.