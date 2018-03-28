Sunday’s Trib story on the local March for Our Lives rally at Heritage Square once again raised the question of whether subsequent Facebook discussions contribute to consensus or solutions. A sampling of what we saw:
Jerrah Jimenez: These kids don’t even know the current gun laws. They don’t even know what they’re protesting/demonstrating about. It’d be different if these kids had a specific plan for enacting different/stricter gun legislation. They don’t know what they want, they just want change.
JoAnn Brown Stringer: Actually, had you been listening, you would have heard the specific steps they asked for: Better background checks, closing of the gun-show loophole, no arming of teachers, raising the gun-purchase age to 21 and banning of assault weapons as was done during the Reagan administration.
Buddy Luedeker: Good to see all the people who have been saying “Screw you, you stupid libtard snowflake” 50 times a day since Trump took office now suggesting that school shootings might end if every student was kind and compassionate to everybody.
Rose Granholm: The problem in the shootings involved mentally ill people. That is where we need to put our money, not in trying to take our guns away. So sad that the young are being indoctrinated.
Rusty Smith: Liberalism: When you believe teenagers don’t know enough about guns to own them but know enough about guns to decide whether or not YOU should own them.
Mike Lashombe: It’s not liberalism when most of the nation is for reform. Some of the spokesmen’s families from the Florida shooting are gun owners themselves, including David Hogg. [Includes link to story on Fox News: “Voters favor gun measures, doubt Congress will act.”]
Sherri Bowlin Phillips: We already have “gun measures” and gun laws on the books. They are NOT enforced. We don’t need more useless laws on the books, making criminals where criminals didn’t exist. If you want reform from kid-killing, try Planned Parenthood where a bunch of kids are killed daily and it’s legal!
Buddy Luedeker: Sherri Bowlin Phillips, so you’re pro-life for fetuses but not pro-life for children who are being killed in school?
John Moltzer: If there was a law against bombs, if there was a law against murder, if raising the age to buy a bomb from 18 to 21, the Austin bombing would have never happened.
Karen Stead Lovelace: It’s not a gun thing. It’s a respect-for-life thing. A lot of these kids are brought up not being taught any respect for life.
Carol Carraway: They are demonstrating in hopes our leaders will care about their right to life as much as they do about protecting the NRA.
Ronald Carney Jr.: These students had false information and provided zero actual facts but neither did the adults! It was sad to see that they were fine with babies being slaughtered while claiming to march for children!
Dave Anfenson: What an amazing rally, so proud of each student who came and those who spoke! Our future is in good hands!
Delaina Lawson Escott: The troll patrol is out hot and heavy this morning, I see.