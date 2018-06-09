One of the joys of the Tribune-Herald staff and, we hope, our readership comes in highlighting innovative ways to do more good in this community and beyond. While watchdog reporting remains the Trib’s priority, how can we not relish giving space, for instance, to the resourcefulness locally and nationally to help place abandoned and unwanted dogs with appreciative and loving owners, no matter where they live? Trib staffer Cassie L. Smith’s Friday story about a 2-year-old pit bull terrier languishing on the Humane Society of Central Texas’ urgent adoption list for months and the angel who transported Millie to a pit-lover in Iowa shows that, in our age of political and social polarization, not all is lost. Not so long as dogs are around.
Happy trails to the remarkably unique nonprofit Pilots N Paws, for which pilots who both love flying and happy endings for unwanted animals provide animal welfare groups and prospective owners with key aerial connections. In this case, the nonprofit transported two dogs from Central Texas — Millie and Stella, the latter fostered in nearby Meridian. But various publications note scores of other Pilots N Paws deeds, including reuniting a Belgian Malinois retired from service in Afghanistan with its former owner. Or the uniting of a once-abused bloodhound with a Tennessee sheriff’s office employee. The pair now help locate missing people.
And, yes, Smith did include what some might take as a stinging comment from Stella’s new owner in Wisconsin. She suggested parts above the Mason-Dixon line are better educated about the absolute need for spaying and neutering pets — and how people there more often think of adopting pets. Given that she’s now done her bit to help lighten our unwanted-animal burden down here in Texas, maybe we should listen — and then help out worthy local animal welfare groups such as the Humane Society of Central Texas, Fuzzy Friends Rescue and Waco’s terrific Animal Birth Control clinic. They have a big job to do.