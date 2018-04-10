Outrage, skepticism and, perhaps more than anything, confusion have festered lately in normally peaceful Woodway over questions of sexual harassment involving a once largely unquestioned city leader. The matter culminated when Yost Zakhary, who has long led the city as both public safety director and city manager, offered to resign from the latter post after earlier agreeing to leave the former.
However you care to slice it, Zakhary’s downfall is tragic. A 911 city dispatcher way back in 1979, he worked his way up the ladder with strong affirmation by Woodway city leaders and constituents. He even served as president of the Texas Police Chiefs Association, which presses the Texas Legislature on criminal justice issues. One sensed deep disappointment and regret in the Woodway City Council Monday evening. To quote Jane Kittner: “We accepted his resignation. We had to.”
All this explains the anger on both sides of the controversy. Many homeowners like how Woodway has been managed and a lot of the credit has gone to Zakhary. Residents like the strong public safety component, including zero tolerance of speeders. Streets are not only well-maintained but clean. And for a town of 8,800 people, it has rare assets, including engaging Carleen Bright Arboretum and Poage Park. No wonder some folks have sought to rationalize and excuse away any damning allegations.
Last week we published a letter from a couple blasting the Trib for its handling of these allegations because they knew Zakhary and accepted his account, even as he publicly accepted responsibility for his actions. Another constituent questioned us on whether the city employee alleging sexual harassment by Zakhary hadn’t contributed to the situation. We read this constituent arguably the most alarming allegation from the employee’s lawsuit, acted out before co-workers and family at a barbecue fundraiser in September.
Yet others in Woodway wearily accepted the impossibility of Zakhary’s continuing to work in any position at City Hall given the gravity of this and other allegations; the fact some of these were witnessed by others; and the truth that these simply conflict with all basic tenets of proper management. Yet others voice anger at the mistaken belief (spread by a local TV station) that the city will be paying out the remainder of Zakhary’s contract, to the degree Mike Dixon, the city’s attorney, released a statement Tuesday stressing the city “does NOT owe and will not be paying Mr. Zakhary for the remaining term of his contract.” Any payout, Dixon said, involves “only accrued vacation and holiday leave, which any city employee is entitled to on separation.” He also said the idea council members were hesitant in their actions was wrong, given the “procedural due process” required. This is critical in shoring up city liability.
Such are the challenges increasingly facing a society that presumes to view itself as cherishing justice, ethics and protecting the little guy or gal. It’s one thing to pile on when the accused is one whose policies and accomplishments you oppose anyway. We see this all the time. The real difficulty comes in taking resolute steps to address alleged or possible wrongdoing by appointed or elected leaders of whom many of us have otherwise approved if not celebrated.