Federal lawmakers on the right and left are talking more about the need to regulate Facebook, which raises a basic truth that all businesses should embrace. If you want to discourage stern regulation by Big Brother, the rules are simple: Scrutinize your own business practices, stamp out abuses, anticipate trouble and, when you mess up, admit it promptly and offer pragmatic solutions to assure your customers that it won’t happen again.
Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg has been astonishingly slow to do this, though he and his business team still have the opportunity and time to right their ship. They contend now with three scandals — one involving Kremlin-engineered election meddling; the second involving sloppy if not irresponsible oversight of how personal data of 50 million trusting users were subsequently employed for controversial political purposes; the third involving a lawsuit alleging Facebook advertising tools have enabled marketers to exclude women and families with children from seeing certain housing ads. As in housing discrimination.
With 37 state attorneys general now asking questions and a Federal Trade Commission investigation into Facebook privacy practices underway, Zuckerberg is right to testify before the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee, even though he’ll likely face scorching questions. It’s no longer enough for tech-savvy geniuses to create social-media platforms of global consequence and mindlessly reap the rewards. They must anticipate abuses in the marketing of their product. And the product in this case happens to be those of us who actually use Facebook and our predilections and preferences.
As conservative journalist Sonny Bunch stressed in these pages last week, no one should be surprised when advertisers, working with Facebook, target those of us most likely to consider their products or services. Most of us would rather see advertisements for products in which we’re actually interested. However, some steps must be taken, by Congress if not by various social-media platforms, to ensure the consequences are stiff for third-party groups such as Cambridge Analytica that use this data without express permission of, say, Facebook and its users.
There’s a broader dynamic to all this. Many Americans contribute mightily to the problem by failing to take smart steps to ensure their privacy and, more importantly, the privacy of their Facebook friends. We should show discipline in what we post and what we share — and we should call out and even defriend any “friend” who seeks to maliciously spread misleading “news” or smut such as the doctored photo of Parkland shooting survivor Emma Gonzalez ripping the U.S. Constitution in half. She was actually photographed ripping up a paper shooting target — not the Constitution.
When Mark Zuckerberg visited local pastors at the World Cup Cafe in January 2017 as part of a national exploratory tour, many of us speculated that he might be contemplating a run for president. How things change in a year. Now he’ll be judged by how effectively and promptly he saves the integrity of his social-media empire — and any ethics he displays in doing so. He could start by making Facebook easier to manage for its users.