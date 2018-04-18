Of all the disturbing images of the 51-day FBI siege of the Branch Davidian complex 10 miles east of Waco, few convey the tragedy better than searing photographs of the place in flames amid a tank and tear-gas assault 25 years ago today. For those in the know, these images make people wince, turn away, shake their heads. Such images represent, after all, the awful coming together of dynamics contributing to a colossal loss of life that day (at least 76 people, many of them children, claimed by flames, smoke and gunfire reportedly originating with the Davidians themselves) and even earlier in the spectacularly botched Feb. 28, 1993, raid by federal Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms agents (four agents and six Davidians dead). But where to start in any retrospective analysis? Equally important: Do the dynamics of 25 years ago have contemporary parallels that compel us to question what’s happening all around us today? Dare we ask?
Sacrilege of God’s word in condoning despicable acts surely tops the list. Would-be rock star David Koresh — mesmerizing doomsday prophet and leader of what can only be described as an armed religious cult — used his hold over the gullible and fanatic to rape children (some as young as 12 or 13 when they became pregnant) and claim disciples’ wives as his own. It’s no wonder the FBI lost patience with his Christian charade during the standoff. Yet even 10 years later, when the Trib did a retrospective series that, among other things, updated remaining cult members, some spoke strongly of their allegiance to Koresh. One declared that when Koresh was raised from the dead, the dam at Lake Waco would break and deliver a cleansing punishment to those who had tormented and doubted their messiah.
Do the arrogance and overconfidence of at least some ATF agents in the raid linger in law enforcement today? Police chiefs, sheriffs and, yes, federal law enforcement officials — the good, smart ones who understand the dangers of power and impulsiveness — struggle to contain the excesses that on occasion have set inner-city America ablaze. Surely this question deserves more reflection, debate.
Such inquiries are inconvenient. The answers? More so. The long FBI-Davidian standoff and assault a quarter-century ago provide a sobering if extraordinarily complicated template for issues that now more than ever confound, bedevil and divide the broader public. Yes, time has worn away the horrible impact of the Branch Davidian saga, much of it grimly detailed in the Trib’s “Sinful Messiah” series published just as confrontation and bloodshed ensued at Mount Carmel. But equally horrifying is what we’ve seen since then, to the degree American society is no longer shocked: the scourge of child abuse committed by everyone from school coaches to wayward priests; merciless violence carried out in the name of everything from religious liberty to patriotism (with the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing specifically inspired by Davidian carnage, leaving 168 dead); and the twisting of faith to the point that some Christians now judge others by political party affiliation, not biblical precepts, and condone abominable behavior, just as the Davidian disciples did. In this context, the Branch Davidian saga demands more than simple remembrance, however painful.