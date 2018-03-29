A memorial is nothing if it doesn’t yield lessons to subsequent generations. And while monuments such as the Waco Vietnam Veterans Memorial command reverence for the fallen and awareness of sacrifices borne by those who served alongside them in conflict, these monuments should also spur each of us to think hard in the here and now. When our political leaders whip followers into a frenzy for war, do we as citizens pause to ponder the cost in blood and treasure? Or do we let what passes for patriotism blind us to the frightful consequences and grim possibilities?
“We’ve been in [military conflict] a number of times since Vietnam, it seems like,” 73-year-old Vietnam veteran Billy Lawson told a Trib editorial board member while waiting for a Thursday morning ceremony marking seven final names added to the Waco Vietnam Veterans Memorial on the west bank of the Brazos. “I don’t think anybody studies history anymore. I’m not saying my generation did. We thought we did, but I’m not sure we really did.”
He said what scares him nowadays are “the guys calling the shots behind a desk who don’t have any idea what’s happening in the field. And it’s always somebody else’s kid.”
Let’s hope the engaging Waco Vietnam Veterans Memorial continues to spark deep reflection. Project historian Robert Gamboa tells us Thursday’s ceremony represents the last marking of additional names, in this case those with Baylor University ties. Yet the memorial itself remains a remarkable tribute, complete with symbolic pavilions representing schisms that the war caused in the United States and the healing that followed. Blood-red berries on hardy yaupon holly trees remind us of the war dead.
As project leader Manny Sustaita told us back in 2001 when the project was still taking shape: “This memorial is not to glorify war. The main emphasis is to bring attention to the human element.” With our world increasingly hostile and reports misleading, that human element should be carefully factored in before we join in pressing for another war.
In the case of the Vietnam War, one message should be this: We the people will be vigilant about far-off conflicts into which political leaders might drop hometown heroes to fight for dubious and unclear causes. Already the Vietnam nightmare has been obscured by another war based on questionable intelligence data, further skewed by the politicians. In the end, the Iraq War did what then-Saudi allies warned us about. It upset the balance of power in the Mideast, emboldening Iran and unleashing ISIS. And because there was no draft, many Americans never felt the war personally.
Justice of the Peace Pete Peterson, 66, another who served in Vietnam, suggests we’re unlikely to ever sink into another quagmire like Vietnam, a bungled effort of French colonialism swept up in Cold War politics where U.S. politicians refused to let our military fight to win: “I think our politicians today have learned to let the military handle it. The way things are today, I don’t think we’d get into another Vietnam.”
Again, let’s hope. And let’s remember and reflect, something the Waco Vietnam Veterans Memorial invites us to do.