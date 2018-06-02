Duty requires we stress that Friday’s raid of Vegas Buffet at the busy corner of Valley Mills and Waco drives is thus far built on allegations and affidavits. Our criminal justice system has its work cut out for it, sorting claims by Vegas Buffet employees reportedly smuggled into the United States to work 13-hour days, six days a week, for little pay and under threat of deportation. One wag on our Facebook page marveled at how Vegas Buffet “had cheap labor and still [was] the highest-priced buffet in town.”
All that said, the charges are serious and reflect continuing, high-profile efforts by the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office, the FBI and other law enforcement agencies to battle the aggressive scourge of human trafficking across our nation. Happily, its victims have been a strong focus of compassionate legislation by Republican U.S. Sen. John Cornyn of Texas and outreach by such worthy groups as UnBound Waco, which was on the local scene Friday, helping with translators. (Many employees reportedly came from Guatemala and China.) An affidavit suggests that Vegas Buffet proprietors didn’t exactly help themselves when they fired an employee over pay issues; her subsequent complaints set in motion steps that led to a prompt investigation and Friday’s raid.
All this raises unresolved immigration questions that bedevil not just the White House and Congress but a polarized society conflicted about those who bus our tables, roof our homes and pick our crops when many of us won’t stoop to do so. It suggests, too, that one way to address illegal immigration would be to require all employers to use the E-Verify system of determining legal status of all employment prospects. Polls show the public supports more accountability by businesses. More employers might well demand comprehensive immigration reform from dithering lawmakers if faced with stern penalties amidst workforce shortages.
Yet even states such as Texas have dragged their feet on such solutions as E-Verify. As Texas Tribune reports, state efforts to require its own agencies and any contractors who do business with the state to employ E-Verify fell short. A 2014 executive order by then-Gov. Rick Perry and 2015 law both failed to designate any agency to verify required use of E-Verify. Everything was put on the honor system. And while state leaders made much ado last year about their so-called “sanctuary city” law, they again failed to pass more significant legislation that would have penalized any business that failed to use E-Verify. The bill would have barred such contractors from doing further business with the State of Texas for five years.
All this raises more ethical questions, including whether illegal immigrants not caught up in human trafficking rings are nonetheless workplace victims, given the menial, backbreaking, often dangerous jobs they undertake in a society that won’t demand expedited immigration protocols. Given our place on busy Interstate 35 just hours from the border, we haven’t seen the last of human trafficking and other immigration calamities.