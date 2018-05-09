British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, sometimes compared to President Trump in brash persona, remarked Monday that the president will indeed rate a Nobel Peace Prize if “he can fix North Korea and if he can fix the Iran nuclear deal.” Given the vehemence with which Trump condemned the 2015 Iran pact as he announced the United States’ withdrawal from it this week, one only hopes his newly assembled diplomacy team is up to the complex challenges.
For all of the president’s blistering rhetoric on the 2016 campaign trail and in the White House regarding a deal “defective at its core,” even the Trump White House acknowledges the Iranian government has honored its end of the nuclear pact. And if the Iranians are as shifty and devious as enemies make them out to be, simple fence-post logic dictates it’s probably better to have actual access to Iran’s nuclear sites under this controversial agreement than no access at all. Without the deal, we can only wonder if the Iranians have set thousands of centrifuges to spinning again and returned to their goal of building atomic weapons. If they are, then look for other countries such as Saudi Arabia and Egypt to also pursue nuclear arms in the Mideast.
Certainly, the president’s move this week sends a wildly inconsistent message to allies and enemies: Yes, we might well craft a deal to denuclearize North Korea while at the same time ripping up a deal that now prevents Iran from building atomic weapons. And if our European allies refuse to leave the pact, it could undermine U.S. sanctions.
Let’s hope this president and his national security team have thought this past the saber-rattling, including the potential ramifications regarding complicated foreign trade and entangling military obligations.