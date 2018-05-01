As a rule, the Trib leaves ribbon-cuttings and store openings to others such as the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce, but today we make an exception: We heartily welcome Dick’s Sporting Goods on occasion of its grand opening in Waco this past weekend. Even before it opened locally, the company set a fine example of being a good corporate neighbor, bowing to polls consistently showing that overwhelming numbers of Americans really do question sales of what are commonly referred to as “assault weapons.”
In the wake of the Feb. 14 massacre of students and school staff in Parkland, Fla., Dick’s Sporting Goods announced it would no longer sell assault-style rifles such as AR-15s at its Field & Stream stores. (It stopped selling them at Dick’s Sporting Goods stores after the 2012 Sandy Hook campus slaughter.) In this effort, it joins good corporate neighbors such as Walmart, which has pursued similar moves deferring to public sentiment.
There’s a price in such civic sacrifice. Consider, for example, Texas State Rifle Association legislative director Alice Tripp’s remarks before the McLennan County Republican Club on March 15, delivered after local Republicans cheered students who didn’t protest gun violence nationwide a day earlier: “I was asked to speak about Dick’s. [Laughter.] I mean the store, of course! [Laughter.] I think of Dick’s as golf balls, not guns. I can’t imagine finding a gun in a store called ... Dick’s. [Laughter.] I don’t do a whole lot of shopping at Walmart. It’s also not where I think of going to buy a gun, so if Walmart makes that decision [regarding guns], so be it. My thought is that the consumer is in control. He’s always in control. And I don’t forget things. You blow me off and I don’t go back.”
Take your best shot. From what we saw in visits to Dick’s Sporting Goods last weekend, cheap insults and political extremism regularly voiced in certain corners of Waco didn’t deter real-life consumers, including those reveling in RG3’s appearance. If capitalism is to triumph in America, some business leaders must demonstrate concerns that go beyond the easy buck and bottom line. Thus we’re happy to celebrate one more merchant who understands this moral obligation to our broader society.