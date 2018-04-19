Of anecdotes told during Tuesday evening’s service marking the fifth anniversary of the ammonium nitrate explosion that killed 15 people, injured hundreds more and blew part of West off the map, none proved more telling than that offered by civic leader John Crowder. Three schools in West ISD were lost in the earthshaking blast, he said. Yet when the new week began just days later, local students were pursuing their studies, notwithstanding all the death, destruction and uncertainty then smoldering about them.
Senior pastor of First Baptist Church of West, Crowder recalled coming upon a group of students outside one venue the following Monday: “That was the first laughter I had heard since Wednesday night [of the fertilizer plant explosion].”
Spirited testimonials by Crowder and others signified a welcome turning point for both townspeople and those of us from neighboring communities. The time for dirges and lamentations is over. The time for celebration and optimism is at hand. While some work remains — including Fallen Heroes Memorial Park near the site of West Fertilizer Company — recovery in the sense of homes, schools and vital infrastructure again made whole in West is complete. Mayor Tommy Muska, who led in the town recovery from the start, long reminded fellow residents that it was “a marathon, not a sprint.” Tuesday night he was able to offer up a new refrain: “That marathon has finished.”
All of us should take West folks at their word. While no one in this town of 2,800 went untouched by the calamity of April 17, 2013, Trib reports indicate business is slowly improving and perseverance is strong, as evidenced by many townspeople who resolved to stick with West through thin times rather than resettle in what only seemed like greener pastures. As for heavy hearts still grieving for friends and loved ones lost in the blink of an eye five years ago, proper tribute was paid to the dead at 7:51 p.m. — the moment of the blast. However, Pastor Crowder repeatedly advised the survivors to “live fully” as the fallen would no doubt wish for them. As he declared to our joy and admiration: “The promise of tomorrow has been fulfilled.” Indeed.