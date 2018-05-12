However one feels about his candidacy, one must feel at least some sympathy for Barry Johnson, Republican candidate for district attorney in what has to be one of the strangest county-wide races we’ve seen in years. After all, the Democratic candidate for the position, we are repeatedly told, has only suspended his campaign. Yet serious voters are right to wonder some five and a half months from Election Day: Is he in this race or out?
Now Daniel Hare, the articulate Baylor Law School career development director who filed to run as an independent candidate for district attorney, has some decisions to make as well. It appears he filed his preliminary paperwork with the wrong office — he submitted it to the county judge’s office when he should have sent it off to the Texas Secretary of State’s Office last December. Best we can tell, he’s toast as a candidate on the fall ballot. One option: Mount a write-in campaign — and to do that he must file yet more paperwork sometime between July 21 and Aug. 20 — and, oh, again, that needs to be filed with the secretary of state’s office.
If the intent of all these gentlemen was to ensure that District Attorney Abel Reyna, undermined by allegations of incompetence and corruption, didn’t secure another term in office, we say: Mission accomplished. That done, Barry Johnson’s opponents ought to now declare to voters’ satisfaction their intent in the final stretch toward Election Day.