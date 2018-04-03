Individuals swept up in what has increasingly seemed a wildly indiscriminate Twin Peaks dragnet on May 17, 2015, are understandably disappointed by U.S. District Judge Sam Sparks’ decision Monday further delaying action on their civil rights lawsuits. After all, many allege almost brutal disregard of their civil rights in the wake of deadly Twin Peaks violence between members of rival motorcycle groups, the Bandidos and the Cossacks. More than 170 bikers landed in jail on dubious charges. Many remained there for weeks on million-dollar bonds. Hardly justice’s finest hour.
Yet Judge Sparks is probably right to err on the side of caution. McLennan County District Attorney Abel Reyna has insisted his controversial strategy to pursue the criminal cases as organized crime — rather than allowing Waco police to handle all this as a murder investigation involving nine dead bikers — is further fueled by supposedly relevant information federal prosecutors claim to have but won’t share till they’re done prosecuting Bandido head honchos in San Antonio.
For more than a month now, federal prosecutors have pressed a massive case against Jeffrey Pike, former national president of the Bandidos Motorcycle Club, and John Portillo, former national vice president, on charges the two worked behind the scenes to coordinate assaults and murder to marginalize if not crush interloping biker groups seeking to operate on what Bandidos regarded as their turf.
So would all this bolster the cases Reyna hasn’t already dismissed or belatedly refused? Depends. Prosecutors in San Antonio have been extraordinarily successful in flipping bikers and others. These have offered damning testimony about murders committed as Bandido leadership allegedly sought to root out perceived threats to their domain. This pattern included Portillo’s reportedly declaring war on the Cossacks in 2014. Yet this doesn’t necessarily prove the fight between these rival groups in Waco in 2015 was anything more than a parking lot brawl that got out of hand. And Texas Confederation of Clubs and Independents meetings — the supposed occasion of the two groups converging at the Twin Peaks restaurant in Waco — are traditionally peaceful gatherings where bikers talk about such matters as motorcycle safety, even legislative strategy. No wonder the attorneys for our city and county are hopeful for more from federal prosecutors.
Judge Sparks might have made his point more eloquently, but his ruling at least promises that, before 133 lawsuits over trampled civil rights move forward, any relevant evidence from the Bandidos racketeering trial in San Antonio is made available. We’ve come this far in the convoluted Twin Peaks saga. Reyna went down in electoral defeat insisting his prosecutorial rationale in the Twin Peaks cases pivoted on evidence these federal prosecutors have. The federal trial has been running since Feb. 27 (with a brief delay last week caused by — believe it or not — March Madness taking up hotel space in San Antonio that attorneys hoped to use for witnesses). Judge Sparks’ own delay of at least 90 days makes sense, but we see dwindling justification for further shelving of legitimate civil rights action.