Last Saturday West residents voted down a proposed $20 million bond issue to construct a new, larger West Elementary School, a development that, at least on the surface, doesn’t make sense when one considers the valiant struggle of this resilient community to rebuild after a deadly ammonium nitrate blast leveled or heavily damaged much of West five years ago. Only weeks before the school election, town leaders were taking a well-deserved victory lap, leading anniversary celebrations of the amazing progress made since the explosion.
With all this as a backdrop, the decisive election result — 53 percent opposed — doesn’t fit the broader narrative, just as it doesn’t seem to fit that Winston Churchill was turned out of leadership after leading Great Britain in fighting off the Nazi menace or President George H.W. Bush was turned out after leading a decisive, shrewd victory over Iraqi military forces or Waco Congressman Chet Edwards was turned out after helping lead efforts to save the embattled Waco Veterans Affairs Medical Center from closure.
Of course, the truth is that, like most of history and current events, all of these developments were involved and complicated, so much as to defy any water-cooler simplification. In the case of West, it’s likely, as Mayor Tommy Muska suggested in the Trib this week, that many townfolks found recent home reappraisals outrageous enough — maybe even insulting enough — that they turned thumbs-down on a new elementary school that might raise their taxes further.
Such reactions are understandable. But will West naysayers and others similarly smarting over springtime property appraisals go a step beyond anger and resentment and actually hold accountable state officials who are significantly to blame for these high appraisals of homes and businesses? Or will they do as we fear — vilify the usual suspects, including school boards and appraisal districts, regardless of the fact politicians such as Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick are much to blame.
As Hewitt Mayor Pro Tem and Texas Municipal League board member Ed Passalugo stressed in his stinging column in Sunday’s Trib, Abbott, Patrick and lawmakers such as Sen. Paul Bettencourt have year after year quietly allowed the state to shrink its fair share of funding for our public schools while setting in motion machinations compelling hikes in home appraisals so local taxpayers instead carry more and more of the burden. For an old-time Republican such as Passalugo, it’s not only deceptive but also disingenuous for Republican state leaders to go around Texas, blaming local entities for tax hikes and proposing dubious ways to neuter such entities.
Trib staff writer Shelly Conlon reports that West Independent School District contemplates another try in November. Whether it does, we strongly propose West folks put aside any loyalties to their state lawmakers based on party brand and press them hard and mercilessly about the need to discontinue the elaborate shell game the Legislature is playing. If voters are opposed to a new elementary school for the next generation and the idea of expansion, so be it. But if they’re going to holler about property values, they need to target those actually responsible.