For all the factors contributing to Baylor University’s tortuous saga involving student sexual assaults, the Sam Ukwuachu case remains the powder keg that blasted it onto the national scene in late summer 2015. This came partially through Trib coverage but arguably more so through a Texas Monthly investigative piece given wide distribution. Considering some of the irregularities that marked the trial, it’s no wonder the case still confounds.
Latest victims: The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, which on Wednesday reversed the locally based 10th Court of Appeals’ own 2017 reversal of the state district court in which Ukwuachu was convicted of sexually assaulting a fellow Baylor athlete. Strange part: The jury in 2015 gave the former Baylor football player felony probation, sparing him from prison — pretty light for a sexual assault conviction. Judge Matt Johnson tacked on 180 days in jail, which at least reinforced the gravity of the crime for which Ukwuachu was convicted.
Yet Wednesday’s three court opinions from the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals only highlight the fact some still disagree about Ukwuachu’s level of culpability. All three opinions concur that the 10th Court of Appeals erred in its ruling but pursue different routes to reach that conclusion. All focus on whether a series of wildly ambiguous text messages between Ukwuachu’s victim and a girlfriend the night of the assault were relevant and properly admissible.
Prosecution entered into evidence text messaging made after the assault — primarily the victim’s message that Ukwuachu “just raped me basically” — but fought defense efforts to enter back-and-forth messages between the victim and girlfriend just before the assault. Tying up matters: Rule 412, the “rape shield law” that excludes, with certain exceptions, evidence in which a victim’s past conduct could prejudice jurors, and Rule 107, which provides for more evidence to allow for just and proper context. These court rules can clash.
The short of it is the case has been sent back to the 10th Court of Appeals for other possible inconsistencies. And, indeed, the 10th Court, in its 2017 opinion, did cite other reasons beyond the text messages to question 2015 trial court actions, including whether prosecutors abused the grand jury process and whether Judge Johnson improperly allowed testimony about extraneous offenses into evidence. However, the 10th Court of Appeals decided not to press those issues at the time of its 2017 ruling. Now it may explore that option.
It’s interesting that the administering of justice regarding these text messages got hung up on slang used by the victim and her girlfriend. For instance, what of the girlfriend’s cryptic advice to the victim, before the fateful rendezvous with Ukwuachu, to “wrap it up this time”? One justice invited several possible interpretations, ranging from the friend’s urging the unwitting victim to protect herself by insisting Ukwuachu wear a condom to advising abstinence. The fact such messages lack clarity is, tragically, emblematic of how ambiguity about so many things ran rampant at the time — not just among young students in a leisure mode but individuals of responsibility at all levels of Baylor University. One message should speak clearly to all now.