The Tribune-Herald was one of the very first newspapers in the nation to endorse Republican Congressman Paul Ryan when he was announced as the bottom-half of the Republican presidential ticket in 2012. Our editorial proclaimed that his presence on the team “guarantees the Republican campaign will focus on issues instead of the demagoguery and sound bites that now characterize both campaigns.” His involvement in the Mitt Romney campaign, we said, would “prompt vivid discussion about concerns the tea party first raised three years ago.”
How times have changed. And in that context, House Speaker Ryan’s decision to leave Congress when his term ends in January makes perfect sense. The original tea party credo of smaller government, less spending and lower taxes has been twisted to the degree that Republicans now lead the way in runaway deficit spending. GOP ideologues’ weak-kneed response is to stress Democrats’ sins in rampant spending. Point taken. Yet Republicans were supposed to set a different example. They were supposed to demonstrate tax cuts and spending reductions and responsible governance.
When a Trib editorial board member interviewed Ryan in 2014, we found hope in Ryan’s upbeat talk about doing “a far better job of reaching out to minorities, non-traditional Republicans and non-traditional conservatives by taking our principles and not watering them down but applying them to people’s problems and showing them we have better ideas that can make their lives better. That to me is how you build a unity movement and majority movement in America if we’re going to save this country from becoming just another social welfare state that ends with a debt crisis.”
Again, how times have changed. Last December Congress under Ryan committed to eye-popping deficit spending to cover massive tax cuts. It cited evidence of economic growth when taxes were cut previously during the Reagan era. What Ryan, President Trump and others failed to note (or notice) is that Republicans and others back then used the expectation of increased tax revenue from tax cuts as an excuse to spend more and more money they simply did not have and never would have. In recent months Speaker Ryan has shepherded through legislation proving that no one has learned this key lesson of recent history.
It’s not hard to imagine Ryan, even at the tender age of 48, entering the ranks of emeritus statesmen who travel about our country to college campuses, take part in think-tank seminars and write melancholic memoirs oh-so-lamenting the polarization of the nation as manifested in Congress. Yet, of his time in leadership, however reluctantly he may well have assumed the embattled speakership, the real tragedy is someone of his gifts and obvious integrity could not in the end summon the requisite courage to forge national consensus in ideas of restrained spending and meaningful entitlement reform. The fact he continued to operate through such glaring abuses of power as the Hastert Rule, ignoring the potential for a more functional, productive House by bowing to the wishes of its majority (as opposed to the majority of his party only), helped guarantee his failure and downfall amid shrill extremism both left and right.