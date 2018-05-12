There’s quiet irony in the fact Andrea Jackson Barefield will join the Waco City Council just two days after Mother’s Day, given the fact her mother represented a powerful presence not only on the council but also in our city. Annals show Mae Jackson was our town’s first popularly elected black mayor, but she was far more than that.
As a council member representing East Waco, Mae Jackson was known for her strong advocacy for her district, one focused less on race, more on community development. For instance, she fought to fund a new city community center at Quinn Campus, the formerly abandoned college campus in East Waco. And when she entered the 2004 mayoral race, she stressed city-wide issues meaningful to all such as increasing tourism and downtown development, building a new library, expanding the convention center, reducing homelessness and improving housing stock in older neighborhoods. Her death less than a year after her election as mayor was a major blow to our town.
Barefield offers her own persona and agenda, but it’s hard not to be similarly excited, given her mother’s legacy. With a background in economic development, historic preservation and heritage tourism, there’s even more reason to be hopeful about her potential. Our city benefits most when council members have backgrounds reflecting civic engagement and economic awareness. And if Barefield also brings a little of her mother’s feisty resolve, so much the better.