No time of year more than spring reveals how picky we McLennan Countians can be on what past local events rate historical and societal reflection. Many folks — especially those past a certain age — are happy to revel in a milestone anniversary of the May 11, 1953, tornado striking Waco. While the tornado left 114 dead and much of our city in ruins, the incident nearly 65 years ago is punctuated by rousing anecdotes of sacrifice, heroism and unity. Themes of rescue, renewal and rebuilding run rampant. And it’s not like anyone “caused” the killer tornado.
By contrast, very few locals welcome any anniversary of the April 19, 1993, tank and tear-gas assault on the Branch Davidian compound, if only because the saga percolates with so many unresolved questions touching upon gun rights, religious freedom, law enforcement and more. Mix in dubious efforts to make the Davidians noble martyrs, those using the tragedy to score political points or the fact the siege is routinely misidentified with Waco rather than the Elk community and one can see why locals would rather turn the page and change the conversation.
Conscientious newsrooms don’t have the luxury of picking and choosing which anniversaries to mark. In coming days and weeks, the Tribune-Herald staff will pause to reflect on and update noteworthy past events in what is clearly a season of milestones. We’ll try to peel back the layers of what’s already known and draw lessons from how local folks addressed the challenges and overcame hurdles, with or without help from outside. We’ll look at how some failed, others persevered and prevailed, then leave our readers to form their own conclusions .
For instance, today the Trib explores the challenges facing West Independent School District after an April 17, 2013, ammonium nitrate blast damaged or destroyed school facilities in addition to leveling neighborhoods and claiming the lives of 15 people, including 12 first responders. We also look at the tone of advocacy that has developed in some West folks — and why that’s heartening in an era when the knee-jerk response of so many is to scrap all regulations as costly and intrusive, regardless of whether they might leave our families and homes safer.
Occasionally, one of our letter writers will remind us that if we as a society ignore the darker chapters of our history, we risk their being repeated, and in new and unimaginable ways. The trick is recognizing such situations when they arise in different contexts and unfamiliar forms. Pausing to reflect on and scrutinize and update some of the local events that made national and international news — whether the deadly May 17, 2015, shootout between rival motorcycle groups at Twin Peaks; the 51-day siege of the Branch Davidian compound that culminated in fire and more death on April 19, 1993; or even the colossal shakeup that seized Baylor University amid a sprawling scandal over sexual assaults on May 26, 2016 — offers us all a chance to gauge how we handled matters, particularly under an intense spotlight. Perusing our history shouldn’t just be inspiring and uplifting. It should at times cause you to shake your head in frustration and resolve to do better next time around if you have anything to say about it.