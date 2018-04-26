It’s Precinct 2 McLennan County Commissioner Lester Gibson’s tragic fate that, after a long and remarkable career in public service, he winds up his final year in office as an example of political “whataboutism.” If examples we’ve seen everywhere from Facebook to the McLennan County Republican Club are any indication, his failings are regularly, even gleefully, trotted out to excuse other politicians of misbehavior, bad policy and cheap shots.
Gibson is wrong, of course. After not attending a single meeting of the McLennan County Commissioners Court since Sept. 19 and displaying disturbing evidence of memory loss in county affairs even earlier, he showed up at the April 17 meeting. In doing so, he excused his 22 consecutive absences by citing illness and dismissed the absences as irrelevant: “That’s my business.”
Hardly. Failure to fulfill one’s sworn obligations is the people’s business. When communities such as Mart or even individual constituents needing a public servant’s prompt and undivided attention are denied it, the constitutional framework inherent in a republic is short-circuited. Officials in Mart, for instance, contend Gibson’s absences have impeded critical projects beneficial to their city.
Yet when word got around last summer that other county commissioners might address the problem, many of Gibson’s champions and constituents stormed the courtroom in his defense. Some suggested any act to upset Gibson might constitute racism — Gibson is the court’s only African American and Democrat. Since then, the other commissioners — all Republicans and all white — have largely left Gibson to his constituents, right or wrong, and sought to quietly work around his complicating absences and lapses.
Whether Gibson, his family or both are behind the questionable decision to hang on for dear life till term’s end (December), it’s clear he’s not consistently fulfilling his constitutional duties. While we wish he would have demonstrated selflessness in stepping down if his illness was so tragically and regrettably debilitating, both political parties have plenty of examples of office-holders who resolved to go out with their boots on — even when they could hardly pull on those boots.
Whoever’s to blame for how Gibson has handled his end, one must also in fairness cite and condemn the toxic environment of hyperpartisanship contributing to this civic embarrassment. If Gibson were to step down and the county judge appointed someone to fill out his term, expectations are he might now pick a Republican like himself. Such is hardball politics.
One wonders if this imbroglio will complicate matters for Gibson’s office administrator in her own campaign to succeed him in the November elections. Republicans offer a competent candidate, after all. Surely some constituents must envy how matters were handled last year when Rev. Wilbert Austin, sole African American on the Waco City Council, resigned while battling a serious illness. The council, without party politics to confuse loyalties and confound decency, appointed an able interim councilor who pledged not to run but only to fill out Rev. Austin’s term. At this moment, voters are deciding on a more permanent successor. Our take: What a difference in responsible governance all the way around.