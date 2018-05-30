For years, establishments operating at the present-day site of Magnolia Table sold T-shirts acknowledging the challenges of the notorious traffic circle out front and allowing the wearer to boldly claim “I Survived the Circle.” Now that the best and brightest of the Texas Department of Transportation and City of Waco have collaborated on striping the circle to make it safer, it may well be time to bulk up on a new shipment of those T-shirts.
Yes, in today’s letters, retired Air Force Lt. Col. Eddie Ashleman says that, upon encountering the newly striped circle, he hadn’t been so scared since the time he flew his F-111 strike fighter in open airspace off the East German coast “and got jumped by four East German/Russian fighter jets out of nowhere.” However, we suspect Joe Moore, manager of the historic Health Camp also on the circle, is right: Local motorists will adapt to the changes, which merely clarify where individual lanes lead — and if we have any hospitality at all about us, we’ll make allowances for unwary tourists driving to both Magnolia Table and the Health Camp.
A member of the Trib editorial board sampled the repainted circle for the first time the other day. Our report: No wrecks, no close calls, and this just after the busy noon hour. However, one motorist already in the circle did screw up and stop so that traffic from LaSalle Avenue could enter the circle, even though the latter lane of traffic was to yield. Happily, other motorists showed enough caution and thought in their driving that catastrophe was averted. Moore, who told Trib staffer Mike Copeland that he saw two accidents the second day the new striping was in place, said he’s seen none since. Indeed, the traffic circle is like anything else: Most of us will learn how to negotiate the circle and, given our intelligence, we’ll smartly adjust for those ignorant of the circle’s tortuous ways. And it’s not like we can easily get rid of this local landmark.
For the record, the British have been using dynamic versions of Waco’s traffic circle for years without histrionics or calamity. To borrow generally from those Yanks stationed abroad while awaiting the coming of D-Day, surely anything our good friends and allies in England can do we can do better.