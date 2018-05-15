Longtime McLennan Community College softball coach Manuel Ordones has declined to speak of his May 2 resignation amidst allegations of impropriety, but his many fans haven’t been so quiet. On the Trib Facebook page and in letters to the newspaper, some say nine students on the MCC softball team forced Ordones’ resignation over childish concerns regarding playing time and team discipline — and not inappropriate comments and actions he allegedly made or took.
Given that a local Title IX investigation into the coach was closed upon Ordones’ abrupt resignation, we may never know just what happened — whether some of the team, as critics contend, exaggerated here and there; whether Ordones, as the students allege in an April 2018 letter obtained by the Trib, overstepped certain boundaries; or whether the truth lies somewhere between what upset players say and what Ordones’ defenders claim based on strikingly different experiences.
Some of the students’ complaints raise questions about how stern coaches are supposed to be anymore. To quote one section of the players’ complaint: “He has told us we are ‘not good’ and that is why we are here at McLennan college and not a D1 [Division 1 school]. We are not allowed to smile or laugh anytime when we are at the softball complex. Additionally, he told us not to celebrate outs on the field like many big colleges do. After a loss, we can’t get hyped for the next game. He wants us to mourn our loss and be miserable like he does.” They accuse him of saying that certain plays are “good for a girl.”
“Most of the stuff sounds innocent,” one local woman countered on our Facebook page while contemplating allegedly sexist comments. “How many times do we see the slogan ‘run like a girl’ pasted all over clothing? If you can’t handle that, you should be playing little league, not college ball.” Another woman added: “Sure, no one likes discipline, but it’s how you get a great team to play at their highest level. What a shame this had to happen to such a great guy.”
And yet certain claims do cry out for scrutiny, including Ordones’ reportedly excluding female coaches from pre-practice locker-room chats with the girls team (easily determined, we would think); supposed physical contact with girls in huddles; and alleged comments about some players’ suitability as wives, clearly beyond the pale for a male coach of female players. Not everything coaches say or do when they’re trying to toughen up players for their own good is acceptable. While some of us may well have improved in drill-sergeant environments, the perils of such coaching loom ever larger in our increasingly combustible society.
In short, many complaints strike us as much ado about nothing, including that Ordones quashed certain MCC players’ “individuality” by dictating such skills as “throwing style” and, yes, commented on students’ weights, which just might be relevant in athletic competition. As for allegations of more questionable behavior, sexual harassment training tells us that we must indeed report such concerns — and then give the offending party a chance to contest the claims or change behavior. Given Ordones’ remarkable 16-season career at MCC, it’s a shame that wasn’t pursued here.