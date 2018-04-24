Never in our history have so many Americans, regardless of their place on the political spectrum, voiced so much concern about the right to vote being impeded or votes themselves being rendered irrelevant. Given everything from slyly crafted voter ID laws obviously intended to suppress minorities to foreign campaigns to undermine confidence in our democratic processes, the outrage is understandable. Yet, year after year, many elections attract only a small percentage of eligible voters.
Doth we Americans protest too much?
As Trib staff writer Cassie L. Smith reports, 346 of 10,640 registered voters, or just over 3 percent, cast ballots in the election for the Waco City Council District I seat in the 2016 race between incumbent Rev. Wilbert Austin and challenger Mark Shaw. During the May 2014 race for the same seat, 434 of 10,771 registered voters, or 4 percent, cast ballots during the race which saw Rev. Austin challenged by longtime businessman Cecil McDowell and activist De’Leon Harris.
Considering political dynamics at play, we hope to see this sorry trend reversed in ongoing city and school elections. For instance, the race to occupy that same Waco City Council District I seat long occupied by Rev. Austin now offers voters in East Waco a rare chance to determine the sort of 21st-century outlook, moxie and savvy needed to balance demands by many constituents that East Waco share more vibrantly in Waco’s good fortune of late while reassuring pockets of concern about gentrification.
And voters in Waco ISD Place 1, which covers some of the schools at risk of state-mandated closure in East and North Waco, are seeing their first contested election in several years. It pits incumbent Norman Manning against challenger Ashley Womack. It’s complicated by the fact that, while Manning ordinarily might seem correct in stressing his experience, only a couple of months ago he was ready to leave the board if he prevailed in the Democratic primary election for county commissioner. (He didn’t prevail.) On her side, Womack has a confounding 2012 theft conviction to her political debit.
Early voting for May 5 elections began on Monday. By all accounts, voters didn’t exactly show up in droves. Let’s hope this changes in days to come. The government decisions that most directly impact our daily lives are local, involving everything from the condition of our roads and integrity of our public safety to the quality of teaching in our children’s classrooms and whether our children will be adequately prepared for the merciless world beyond. As the U.S. Supreme Court Tuesday debated gerrymandering and whether boundaries in state and federal legislative races in Texas are drawn so unfairly as to discourage certain voting populations, voters might do more to demonstrate the democratic process is even relevant. Sure, focusing on all the insanity in our nation’s capital these days is more fun. But democracy now summons us to scrutinize local candidates soberly, closely study issues impacting us and, above all, get out and vote as if it actually makes a difference.