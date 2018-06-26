A few days before Christmas 2016, a month after the most divisive, fact-free presidential election in recent history, a complaint was raised about a Tribune-Herald editorial board member sharing coffee with friends at Panera Bread on State Highway 6. An irate customer complained the journalist was engaging in the “obnoxious trashing of everything conservative.”
Which brings up another scandal. Last Friday White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders was asked to leave the Red Hen restaurant in Lexington, Virginia, because some restaurant staffers objected to her presence on political grounds. Sanders didn’t even have time to get fully conversational. Her White House record and affiliation with President Trump were enough to outrage. She left.
Sanders’ being asked to leave by the restaurant owner followed by a couple of weeks the Supreme Court ruling faulting the Colorado Civil Rights Commission for its vehemence in dressing down a Denver baker who in turn declined to use his creative cake-decorating skills to celebrate a same-sex wedding when such a union reportedly violated the baker’s religious beliefs. Justices neatly skirted the larger issue of religious liberty.
Political and religious intolerance in the Age of Trump is worthy of comment, given it now imperils the sustaining force of commerce, a bedrock of liberty. Is this the depth to which we have fallen — screaming at people with whom we disagree when they dine out or asking them to leave our place of business?
It’s hard to defend what the Red Hen restaurant did, even if you agree Sanders lies daily to the press and public. Unless the Red Hen is advertised as politically exclusive, Sanders and her dinner party should have been served with all attendant hospitality and class. Democrats may well torpedo their November prospects of taking over the U.S. House of Representatives if they can’t manage to get a muzzle on Congresswoman Maxine Waters, who has actually encouraged public harassment of White House officials wherever they are encountered. Hardball politics is one thing; being as deplorable as the people to whom you apply the label is quite another.
Put all this together and you have the unraveling of a nation. If one wants to change the political status quo, then go and help register folks to vote, donate time or money to candidates you prefer, join a political organization or a nonprofit that champions a cause in which you believe. But discriminating against customers for their politics or way of life in the great American marketplace sets an awful and destructive precedent. It’s anti-business.
Incidentally, the complaint about the Trib editorial board member back in 2016 was made to the newspaper, but when subsequently relayed (by the paper) to Panera Bread, restaurant management dismissed it as absurd, given the lively political mix regularly meeting there for coffee and breakfast. As for the Trib editorial board member, he just happened to be defending the area’s conservative Republican congressman, then under virulent attack by alt-right forces. Which suggests the definition of conservatism is growing less and less defined by the day — or the politically outraged party that December morning simply didn’t eavesdrop very well.