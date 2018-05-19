Thoughts and prayers? Why, sure. Bring ’em on, state and federal officials. Prayers for the dear, departed souls of yet more students and teachers shot dead at a school a little closer to home than the one in Parkland, Florida, home of all those annoying, so-called “soulless” students who dared to voice outrage about shooting rampages. Prayers, too, to the grieving families.
Now, about that “thoughts” part.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said in the wake of Friday’s Santa Fe High School massacre that it’s time for more than just prayers for victims and families, that it’s “time in Texas we take action to make sure this tragedy is never repeated ever again.” He speaks of a roundtable discussion with lawmakers, educators, Second Amendment advocates and grieving family members. Maybe they can craft solutions that won’t offend our politicians’ almighty NRA masters.
Each mass shooting involves different dynamics. Friday’s in Galveston County seems to prove a point made by Second Amendment advocate Ted Nugent to the McLennan County Republican Club in March — that you don’t need a so-called “assault weapon” like an AR-15 to commit plenty of mayhem. The 17-year-old student who began shooting classmates reportedly used a shotgun and a pistol before balking at his original plan to take his own life.
Solutions? We got ’em if anyone has guts enough to implement them. Basing solutions on Second Amendment buffs’ credo “Guns don’t kill people, people kill people,” we propose all private sellers of guns have federal licenses to sell them, at gun shows or anywhere else. If they’re licensed, then gun purchases they oversee must go through background checks to ensure the wrong people can’t easily get their hands on guns. We propose laws severely fining people who don’t keep firearms secure from children or those who might gain improper possession of guns. And Trib contributor Mike Miller has proposed educating citizens on how to observe and report to law enforcement suspicious neighbors or persons we observe in public and on social media who exhibit criminal behavior or psychological problems before they commit violent acts. Miller’s idea justifies broadening our red-flag gun law.
Let’s see Gov. Abbott and his roundtable tackle these for starters.