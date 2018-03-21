Even before 23-year-old Mark Conditt blew himself up Wednesday morning along busy Interstate 35 in nearby Round Rock, the vermin infesting political extremes tried to make hay of the series of explosions that left the city of Austin and Central Texas in terror. The goal: Use these tragic events to confirm their own political narratives, whether facts backed them or not.
In this regard, such efforts confirm a broader and ugly truth about society today: Extremists will very often reshape any national calamity to suit their personal and political biases. As such, they themselves display a form of mental or emotional sickness. Such individuals are almost as dangerous as the bomber in this particular case. Their roles conjure up the leaders of mob violence.
Police and the much-maligned FBI say they’re confident Conditt is their man. Law enforcement used receipts, the Internet and a damning surveillance video of the suspect delivering packages to a FedEx store to identify him. As the authorities closed in, he reportedly pulled his vehicle into a ditch along I-35 and blew himself up.
While law enforcement officials earlier introduced the possibility the bombings might be racially motivated — two dead victims are African American — Central Texans should take stock of individual failures by some law enforcement officers elsewhere, including the Parkland, Florida, massacre, and now wait for them to carefully sift through interviews with Conditt’s family, friends and neighbors as well as any social-media commentary. A lengthy cellphone “confession” reportedly exists.
Till all evidence is in, be skeptical of those who would have us jump to ugly conclusions to bolster their own causes, including some seeking to make a point about gun control in this tragedy through flippant observations on “bomb control.” Whatever the motive driving the bomber, anyone willing to kill innocent people is driven by twisted motives and corrupted thinking only a few steps removed from those among us who seek to use domestic and foreign terrorism to exaggerate, mislead or lie to fellow citizens.