Whatever your thoughts on gun control, the Second Amendment and the deadly mass shootings that increasingly characterize our tumultuous times, some credit should go to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. Last week this Republican champion of gun rights dared to hold meetings with law enforcement authorities, state and federal lawmakers (not all of them from his political party), Second Amendment advocates and survivors of the May 18 shooting rampage at Santa Fe High School. This required more courage than we ordinarily see in politicians financially beholden to the National Rifle Association.
Each of us should follow suit and put aside knee-jerk tendencies for a moment. Quite possibly every segment of society does have a useful suggestion or two in the ongoing discussion on gun violence. For instance, while this newspaper is no fan of Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, he might have a point about ensuring most school entrances are secured from outside entry.
Some roundtable proposals echo our recommendation to severely fine people who don’t keep their firearms secure from children or those who might gain improper possession of guns. What state law exists is a joke, given it doesn’t even apply to the 17-year-old shooter who used his father’s shotgun and pistol to kill eight students and two teachers at Santa Fe High School. As Patrick said of gun owners, “Your children should not be able, or anyone else, to get your legally owned guns.” Republican state Rep. Phil King correctly suggests a more resolutely proactive law on this point.
Abbott cites the Telemedicine Wellness, Intervention, Triage and Referral Project at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center as a successful example of how schools and communities might better screen and treat emotionally troubled students before trouble erupts. As many parents know, students become more independent past age 13 — and busy parents can miss signs of instability. Some propose mental-health counselors in every school. Yet who would pay for such screenings and staffing? State funding of our public schools is already in steady decline in a political environment that frowns on taxes and school expense. It’s time for some strong state leadership.
In short, plenty of reasonable options loom to discourage gun violence. As Gov. Abbott said, even stopping one mass shooting will require an assortment of solutions. But the first step is for each of us to step away from our rigid ideological default positions, something easier said than done. For the far left, this means accepting that banning firearms simply conflicts with constitutional intent in a nation whose frontier DNA is imbued with the right to own a weapon for defense of self, family and home. By the same token, Second Amendment advocates must accept that the much-cited Supreme Court decision defending the right of law-abiding Americans to keep firearms — authored by arch-conservative Justice Antonin Scalia — also makes allowances for common-sense restrictions such as background checks and keeping guns out of the hands of those who should not, by all logic, possess them. Surely the fact more students have been killed in U.S. schools this year than service members in action is a sobering societal wakeup call in the Memorial Day weekend aftermath.