For at least some Americans, war with Vladimir Putin’s Russia conjures images of combat on land, at sea and in the air, fought with tanks, ships and bombers. Yet intelligence information increasingly suggests that will be the final phase — and only after the Russians or other enemies of democracy have softened up the United States for the kill through more subtle but effective means of 21st-century warfare.
Anyone who fears for his country better put aside isolated concerns over the political leanings of a handful of people in the FBI (which are being appropriately addressed) and consider broader U.S. intelligence reports. These suggest the Russians already have made significant inroads in weakening our nation. Just last week, the Trump administration accused Moscow of cyber-hacking efforts to undermine America’s electric-power grid, water supply, even air travel.
To this jarring prospect, add more intelligence reports indicating that Russians seek to undermine U.S. voters’ confidence in their election systems. A few months ago, the Department of Homeland Security notified 21 states (including Texas) that hackers had targeted their election systems in 2016. This was enough for conservative ideologue Grover Norquist to advocate in our pages legislation to help states replace insecure electronic systems with paper ballots.
Finally, the U.S. intelligence community has furnished evidence suggesting Putin’s stooges regularly unleash on social media “fake news” from dubious sources, aimed at polarizing Americans beyond what politicians and talk radio have already done. One business venture will offer a service allowing social-media platforms such as Facebook to label news sources by color to better alert Facebook users that a friend’s posted story may well come from a source that is not legitimate.
One wishes our president was focused more on foreign attempts to foment chaos and unrest across our land, but his venom is instead directed at discrediting the Mueller investigation, whose mission is to determine whether any in Donald Trump’s circle colluded with Russians to win the election (regardless of whether such attempts actually succeeded) and whether the president is guilty of obstruction of justice (and the evidence clearly justifies the inquiry, just based on the president’s public comments). One would think President Trump, for his own good, might want to cultivate an image of standing tall for his country and doing battle with the Russians on all fronts. Instead, he seeks to further divide his constituents, coddle Russian meddlers and sow doubt about the FBI and special counsel Robert Mueller.
Republicans would be wise to keep a close eye on their president’s increasing impulsiveness and our national security. And regarding Trump’s involvement with Russians past and present, we quote Republican Congressman (and Baylor University alumnus) Trey Gowdy from his Fox News appearance Sunday. When asked about Trump attorney John Dowd, who called for the Justice Department to kill Mueller’s probe, Gowdy, a former federal prosecutor, remarked: “If you have an innocent client, Mr. Dowd, act like it. Russia attacked our country.”