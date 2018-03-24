Never did we imagine we would reach a point in national politics and American society where adults vehemently blamed and even vilified children for leading peaceful campus walkouts to improve campus safety. Even conservative jurists have made it abundantly clear that First Amendment rights do not end at the schoolhouse door. And if there’s one area of politics where high school students surely have the right to speak out, it’s societal conditions that leave them less safe in the classrooms and hallways of their own schools.
As Trib staffer Shelly Conlon reported, the 2,000 or so local students who joined in March 14 walkouts at schools nationwide focused more on honoring the 17 people killed in the latest mass school shooting in Parkland, Florida, 14 of them students. They also stressed accountability by state and federal representatives on gun-safety issues — likely an uphill effort given that NRA lobbying cash donated to political campaigns leaves many lawmakers ethically compromised on this subject.
For the record, no local school officials reported discipline issues during the walkouts. And certainly this issue should transcend the usual partisan politics. As Avi Patel, a Midway High School senior and student council president, said: “A large misconception about this walkout was that this is just hardcore-left liberals trying to ban guns and take away our Second Amendment. That’s not what we’re trying to do. ... The goal was to end gun violence and promote gun safety.”
Signs suggest the students and the parents and educators who support them are experiencing at least some success. Just hours before Saturday’s March for Our Lives gatherings in cities across the United States (including Waco’s Heritage Square), the U.S. Senate at long last passed Sen. John Cornyn’s Fix NICS Act, which seeks to strengthen the nation’s criminal background-check system. The bill won strong support from a wide range of groups championing victims’ rights, gun safety, law enforcement and the Second Amendment. Even the NRA backed this one.
Yet challenges remain. We’ve seen wildly conflicting evidence on how many gun sales transpire without background checks, thanks to what some insist on calling the “gun show loophole.” Some gun enthusiasts insist such loopholes encompass such a small number of people purchasing guns as to be insignificant in improving gun safety. Good. Then there should be no outrage in closing most such loopholes. Meanwhile, let’s stay focused on administration efforts announced just Friday to ban bump stocks, something both the NRA and President Trump claim to support. We’ll see.
It’s not only ironic but also pathetic that many of those so vocal and indignant about their Second Amendment rights have been so quick to contest the First Amendment rights of others. Let’s hope those youths now taking brave stands for campus safety and common-sense gun reforms don’t lose their resolve with the passage of time. Protests such as those Saturday and earlier this month have registered with the broader public. That said, much of the solution may involve their one day concertedly voting out politicians who value NRA campaign contributions over public safety.