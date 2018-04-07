From a business perspective, the empire launched by Waco-based reality TV stars Chip and Joanna Gaines demonstrates smarts, foresight and entrepreneural daring. Even as their home-renovation series ended last week (reruns continue), the couple has charted well beyond it, maintaining the insanely popular Magnolia Market at the Silos, overhauling and reopening the Elite Cafe as Magnolia Table, producing a handsome home furnishings magazine and plenty else. To our thinking, their example vividly bolsters the case for proper expansion of Cameron Park Zoo.
As Waco City Councilman Dillon Meek noted after zoo director Jim Fleshman outlined a proposed $12.5 million expansion of zoo facilities and exhibits Tuesday, tourism is indeed a driving economic factor in McLennan County these days. This means the public, which owns the unique 52-acre zoo nestled in Cameron Park, must demonstrate similar resourcefulness and reinvestment to keep our zoo compelling, interactive and edifying. With a record-setting attendance of 313,195 last year, second in local attractions only to Magnolia Market, it’s a bustling cultural asset. One readily grasps why it cannot be allowed to drift into doldrums as Waco fully blossoms in terms of appeal and quality of life.
While we’re excited by a new African exhibit planned (complete with highly endangered black-footed penguins and okapi), we also like sturdy proposals for the 10,000-square-foot veterinary hospital to better care for the zoo’s nearly 1,600 animals; an educational complex employing technology and testimonials to invigorate youths’ interest in science (between 150,000 and 170,000 youths visit the zoo a year); and improving of parking spaces (a priority as attendance explodes). And while fiscally minded Councilman John Kinnaird joined other council members and county commissioners in praising the zoo as a community jewel, he’s also right to want to peel back the layers to ensure this expansion’s daily operations pay for themselves. With a November countywide bond election envisioned, we look forward to learning much more about this promising project.