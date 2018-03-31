Easter 2018 finds Christianity in crisis. As Americans mark the resurrection of Christ , some Christians fear their faith is under societal siege. Others wonder if Christianity isn’t so much imperiled by an increasingly agnostic people or godless culture but by their own church leadership, particularly among so-called “evangelicals.”
On one side of the coin, Robert Jeffress, pastor of the 12,000-member First Baptist Church in Dallas, claims Christians can support a president whose past sexual escapades and occasional gutter language don’t conform to what were once Christian tenets: “Evangelicals still believe in the commandment: Thou shalt not have sex with a porn star. However, whether this president violated that commandment or not is totally irrelevant to our support of him.”
On the other hand, no less than Michael Gerson, speechwriter for President George W. Bush and a Washington Post columnist who writes of religion, societal norms and politics, lamented in an NPR interview last month that “the way evangelicals have presented themselves in public, I don’t believe that’s been a positive public role. There’s a self-perception that they are a persecuted minority and they need the defense of a strongman.”
Concern that some church leaders no longer press their flocks to embrace time-honored Christian principles — or, rather, that they expect them to embrace only certain principles coincidentally championed in one political party platform or another — surely contributes to more and more Americans becoming disenchanted with all religion. A 2015 Pew Research Center survey revealed a growing number of Americans are religiously unaffiliated, “including some who self-identify as atheists or agnostics as well as many who describe their religion as ‘nothing in particular.’”
Easter should be a joyous celebration of Christ’s resurrection, symbolizing eternal salvation and a life in the here and now built on good words, good deeds. Yet if too many Christians instead endow silver-tongued politicians and hollow evangelists as Christian champions when acts of hateful speech, mean-spiritedness, racism and sexual predation indicate otherwise, do Christians make a mockery of their faith? Do they validate others who see them as spiritually corrupt? Do they fail to put the best examples of their faith forward? At a time when Republicans and Democrats describe each other as the devil’s spawn on social media and in letters to the editor, such questions are relevant because Christianity and religion in general suffer in this cultural crossfire.
The resurrection story speaks of new directions, new resolves, new opportunities. During a 2017 petition drive by Baylor University students and faculty to safeguard immigrants in their midst, we noticed quotation of Scripture about working for the sake of the most vulnerable among us “in whom Christians discern the face of Christ.” Maybe this Easter Christians can reflect more on their obligations, beyond “being saved,” if they take a long look in the mirror and ask what justifies their worthiness to follow in Jesus’ footsteps.