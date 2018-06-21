If politics proves anything, it’s that everyday Americans, for all their education, tend to think in simplistic ways, our ideas for societal solutions often derived from bumper stickers and campaign slogans. The specter of shooters bent on taking out as many of our children, educators and police officers as possible should demand more from us. To our relief, folks who bothered to show up for Waco Independent School District meetings on school violence recognize this. Our compliments.
This week’s meetings — one in East Waco presided over by Waco ISD Superintendent A. Marcus Nelson, the other by Assistant Superintendent Israel Carrera at South Waco Elementary School — might have seemed light on details, but they didn’t lack in resolve. Superintendent Nelson, invited by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to participate in roundtable discussions after the Santa Fe High shootings last month, is absolutely right to suggest that many options are worthy of consideration — even that of designating and training some campus staffers as “school marshals.”
That seemed to unsettle some folks.
Let’s clear up some confusion and allay fears. First, the idea of specially designated, highly trained school marshals is not the same as some school districts simply allowing teachers to arm themselves with little more than a state-sanctioned concealed handgun license (CHL). As 38-year police veteran (and former campus policeman) Kim Vickers, executive director of the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement, told state legislators this month, the latter notion of arming teachers, janitors and cafeteria workers is short-sighted.
By contrast, the state program of school marshals warrants consideration in some districts, even though Waco ISD has its own police force of 15. Licensed school marshals must have not only a CHL (which means a background clear of criminal convictions) but 80 hours of intense training, including a full day on the use of force, two days on firearms training and a day and a half on law enforcement strategies and techniques. And one must pass a psychological exam — and when renewing a school marshal license two or so years later (it’s contingent on one’s birthday), one must undergo yet another psychological exam.
Waco ISD officials tell us that, with district police officers stationed at each secondary school and patrolling elementary schools, they’re presently pursuing other useful solutions, including better securing of school buildings and tighter vetting of school visitors. (Parents, bring your photo IDs!) District police officer Jeff Freeman tells us district police are undergoing further training, including with the Waco Police Department, “which gives them an idea of what our schools look like.” They’re also working to further build rapport with students to anticipate any possible campus problems. That said, the school marshal program may hold promise at other school districts fretting over the same risks — ironically, smaller, more rural schools that might well balk at the steep investment of time and cost. Can state lawmakers help with the latter?