With respects to our well-intentioned friend Bobbyee Oliver on this page, we must acknowledge increasing reservations about the National Day of Prayer as practiced on Capitol Hill in recent years. Lawmakers have too often proven the National Day of Prayer is more political prop than principle. Example: Congress’ continued dithering on Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, the Obama-era immigration program that allows some individuals brought to the United States illegally as children to not only delay possible deportation but also become eligible for work permits in our country.
Right or wrong, President Obama employed executive power to temporarily prevent the rounding up of people brought here as children — many too young to understand what was happening around them and thus innocent in the eyes of the law and certainly in the Christian faith. One reason for Obama’s move: failure by both Republicans and, yes, before that, Democrats to do anything to safeguard these youths, raised and educated with taxpayer dollars as flag-waving, English-speaking Americans.
When Republicans took control of the Senate in 2014, they assured us things would be different. Didn’t happen. So when President Trump offered his border security plan this year — including, remarkably, a pathway to citizenship for not just DACA recipients but anyone even eligible for DACA — this newspaper and Republican leadership vigorously backed it. Didn’t happen. Unfortunately, with not even half the year over, U.S. Sen. John Cornyn says any solution for DACA recipients now earning livelihoods but living in limbo probably won’t happen this year. That’s not just dysfunctional, it’s pathetic.
“I support relief for DACA recipients,” Cornyn told Texas press when the question arose. “I thought the president’s offer of a pathway to citizenship for 1.8 million DACA-eligible recipients was extraordinarily generous and appropriate. Obviously, the president wanted and I want border security to be funded by the federal government. The federal government has not lived up to its responsibilities completely when it comes to border security, whether it’s infrastructure, technology or personnel.”
Cornyn suggests Democrats who helped torpedo any DACA compromise this year “don’t really want a solution, they want an issue in the next election.” The Texas Republican may be right — at least some on the left will relish using this as a campaign issue, given Republican control of the House is reportedly in peril and polls show Americans strongly support DACA recipients. Yet in our view the president could have done more to forge a viable compromise and prove “The Art of the Deal” isn’t a work of fiction.
Two Republicans very much in danger of losing their seats in the House this fall (one is Texas’ Will Hurd) are pressing a workable DACA compromise. If House Speaker Paul Ryan wants to demonstrate Christian compassion and bolster his sagging legislative legacy, he’ll have no better chance with 247 House members now urging him onward. As Cornyn said, “a lot of young people’s lives are in the balance and I think we owe them and the country better than that.”