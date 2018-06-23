Putting aside the inevitable and prickly questions of judicial activism and strict constructionism, a U.S. Supreme Court ruling last week will almost certainly hike taxes for many of us who shop online. Yet at least in principle Americans should cheer the ruling on the grounds of basic fairness. This decision levels the playing field between major online businesses and brick-and-mortar storefronts when it comes to paying sales taxes.
The 5-4 high court decision — which defied the usual ideological ordering — tells individual states that, yes, if you wish, you can now require out-of-state businesses to charge your sales tax if a resident of yours orders online or by mail, just as an in-state, brick-and-mortar business downtown must charge that sales tax to in-person, on-the-premises customers. So here’s to tax equity.
For more than two decades, by yet another high court ruling, a state could only mandate payment of a state sales tax by a mail-order business if the latter had, say, at least a warehouse in that state. This created a neat tax loophole that allowed many out-of-state businesses the advantage of allowing their customers to pay for only products and shipping costs. Understandably brick-and-mortar businesses howled.
If pro-business conservatism is about the principle of fair and equitable taxes, one can see the original problem right off. An out-of-state shipper’s product still travels by our streets and our roads, built and maintained with our state and local taxes. And when boxes and packing materials are transported to and dumped at the landfill, those costs too involve our state and local taxes. Why shouldn’t out-of-state businesses pay as well?
That said, Neil Saunders, managing director of the research firm GlobalData Retail, told the Washington Post that consumers could pay as much as $15.2 billion more a year in taxes: “The challenge for smaller [online] players will be significant and the concern here is that complexity could stymie innovation and entrepreneurialism.” That’s a nervous reference in part to smaller online businesses’ figuring state and local sales tax rates for as many as 10,000 different jurisdictions. Ouch!
Already there’s a call for Congress to come up with a more simple solution for businesses that ship, if only to prevent chaos and complexity from snuffing out smaller online businesses. And, in his dissent, Chief Justice John Roberts notes that the majority ruling (which, again, relied on both conservative and liberal justices) more or less changes the rules in the middle of the economic game, neglecting huge growth in online businesses. One fear is this ruling may spur states to figure new ways of taxing online commerce.
For the record, President Trump cheered the majority ruling by tweet: “Big Supreme Court win on internet sales tax — about time! Big victory for fairness and for our country. Great victory for consumers and retailers.” That may soothe consumers loyal to this president no matter what, though clearly not all, as one online commentator glumly quipped: “Yes, because if there’s one thing consumers have been complaining about, it’s not having to pay sales tax on their online orders.”