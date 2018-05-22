In what may well be a microcosm of our times, the Hewitt City Council opened its meeting Monday night with a plea that all assembled keep military personnel in faraway war zones in mind because “they’re the reason we can meet like this in a free country.” That done, the meeting erupted into furor over everything from allegedly defaming civil servants to a romantic affair that isn’t quite so scandalous to that most combustible signpost of all — Facebook indiscretions.
So it goes these days in Hewitt, a bustling town of 14,000 swept up in a scandal that raises broad questions about leadership and management in a highly charged political atmosphere where civil servants feel more and more neglected if not vilified while a pent-up public voices increasing concern about rising taxes and “deep-state” politics.
Some of the allegations suggest that Mayor Ed Passalugo, a Texas Municipal League board member and prominent member of the Waco Kiwanis Club, has been having discussions about budgetary and personnel matters via a concept known as a “walking quorum,” well beyond the proper purview of the public, conflicting with open-meeting law. Worse, this complaint comes from Hewitt Mayor Pro Tem Steve Fortenberry.
Other allegations bolstered by the city manager indicate the mayor has created a “hostile work environment.” A council member counters that city administrators, if crossed, “will come after you.” Yet other allegations besmirch other individuals, to the extent an exasperated council agreed Monday on the need for an independent investigation. The Fort Worth law firm of Lynn, Ross & Gannaway was tapped for the job. Urgency was urged.
Drawing any conclusions from bits and fragments of allegations possibly true, possibly spurious, is tricky. This much is relevant regardless of the claims’ veracity (and Passalugo denies those against him): First, if you’re a mayor or council member in a council-manager form of government, as Hewitt is, council members set policy, the city manager carries it out. If the mayor or council doesn’t like how such policies are implemented, the council can compel the city manager to do better or can terminate the city manager. But council members should refrain from interfering with city staff and circumventing the city manager.
And if you’re discussing personnel changes or cuts, you should make your concerns known in the most professional, least insulting manner possible. And you should do so in properly cited executive sessions and in open meetings before the public — not in walking quorums. And while no one should accept complaints against Mayor Passalugo as credible at this stage, references to employees, public or private, should be respectful.
Bill Fuller summed up City Council sentiments: “This last week has been kind of terrible and I’d like to get this over.” Yet all parties should also understand that, as with investigations of everything from Baylor University to President Trump, inquiries into questions of governance and integrity have ways of taking odd turns and embroiling others beyond those initially targeted. Let’s hope Hewitt in the end actually has the kind of government worth our military personnel fighting and dying for.