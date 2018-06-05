A familiar saying holds that those of us who don’t learn from history are destined to repeat it. Yet this argument pivots heavily on what we learn and how rigorously we internalize those lessons. For instance, what have we learned from D-Day, the massive Allied invasion 74 years ago that marked the beginning of the end for Nazi Germany and the liberation of Europe at the cost of some 10,000 Allied troops killed, wounded or missing in action that day?
It’s not good enough to merely honor lives lost and sacrifices made in that hard-fought operation unless we as civilized, intelligent victors embrace lessons learned in World War II’s prelude and aftermath. If you know nothing of the 1919 Treaty of Versailles, including disagreement of allies after World War I and the treaty’s punitive nature regarding Germany, the horrific sacrifices of U.S. troops in World War II — many not even born by 1919 — stand for little.
If, too, the fertile possibility of corrupt, runaway nationalism, as political thugs such as Hitler fostered in Germany in the 1930s, doesn’t cause your heart to skip and your mind to race as similar impulses surface today across Europe and America, then the D-Day death toll becomes irrelevant. Surely, we must know by now that the next such threat will come in new and deceitful guise. Will it find us vigilant — or will we fall prey to siren serenades and hollow patriotism?
And if you cannot understand the success of such initiatives as the Marshall Plan in rebuilding Europe with an eye toward preventing future authoritarian rule, if you cannot understand the genius behind NATO in offering a military alliance to guarantee the peace, then World War II is a conflict without meaning. When so many today ignorantly question NATO and 70 years of strong Allied ties, the D-Day dead risk becoming inconsequential.
Every year members of the Greatest Generation press the local newspaper to acknowledge the remarkable, 160,000-strong invasion of June 6, 1944. Consider it done. Now it’s over to you. Acknowledgement of the invasion confers on that ebbing generation and those of us who are their children the duty of reminding others of the clear and present danger in the current presidential administration’s efforts eroding pacts, alliances and relations with international partners who have helped keep the peace and discourage those who yearn for our decline and fall.
We care not a whit whether a president is Republican or Democrat. History offers us sterling presidential examples from both parties as well as dismal specimens who did neither party nor country honor. Our duty as citizens is to look beyond today’s tribalism and party fanaticism and ask hard questions that may be socially inconvenient: Do our lawmakers and president stand up for the values that not only won D-Day and World War II but also bolstered freedom, peace and trade for decades? The answer depends on whether we can answer honestly. If there are concerns, we must demonstrate at least some of the courage shown at Normandy. If we’re not capable of this, then we were never worthy of the supreme sacrifices made 74 years ago today.