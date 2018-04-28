If the long, winding and extraordinarily complicated saga of Texas’ 2011 voter ID law is ever fully laid down, its telling will be further muddied by outright ignorance and devious political manipulation of the worst kind. This includes all those who supported this odious law by insisting (and possibly in all sincerity), “Why, what’s so wrong with having to show a photo ID at the polls?”
To our thinking (and that of most Texans), there’s nothing wrong with voters being required to show photo ID at the polls. Many of us do so as a matter of course anyway. But in the writing of actual law, the devil is always in the details — and this, including craftily making it hard for poor Texans (including people of color) to procure acceptable forms of ID, is precisely what made this law so controversial and wrongheaded.
All things considered, Friday’s ruling by the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Texas’ voter ID law is probably the best we can hope for, at least for the time. It props up a law passed by Republican state legislators who, from the evidence, knew they were passing racially discriminatory legislation and simply didn’t care. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court ruling permits the law but only with key (and confusing) legislative patches to fix it, approved by clearly outmaneuvered Republican legislators in 2017.
Even with these fixes, it remains a bad law, one in need of a clean overhaul rather than a debatable patch job. That’s unfortunately a job for a different sort of legislature.
In a 2-1 decision in which even justices in the majority opinion couldn’t quite agree, the appeals court decided that, yes, as a matter of law, a Texas voter must show one of seven state-sanctioned forms of photo ID to address what some claim is a scourge of fraudulent voting (itself a politically inspired invention). However, under pressure from federal courts, the state has buckled under and codified some exceptions: People whose circumstances might prevent them from easily securing such photo IDs can swear to these difficulties and, with other ID such as a utility bill, bank statement, government check or paycheck, can also vote.
This newspaper has repeatedly attacked the political hacks who employ discriminatory laws such as Texas’ original voter ID law to retain political power in an increasingly diverse state. There’s no need to repeat ourselves on how Senate Bill 14 obviously sought to make it harder for African-American and Hispanic voters to participate in the political process. Read our earlier editorials and 5th Circuit Court rulings.
We do marvel at State Attorney General Ken Paxton’s congratulating the appeals court for agreeing that state legislators’ belated batch of fixes “removes any burden on voters who cannot obtain a photo ID.” He and other state officials spent a lot of time and taxpayer money defending what even the conservative 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals twice branded racially discriminatory law. Texans ought to think twice about these jokers next time they vote. And state legislators should not be passing laws that so obviously invite legal contention. Lawmakers had an opportunity to pass a perfectly good voter ID bill way back in 2011 — and botched it.