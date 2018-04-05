Many Americans’ preference for President Trump is based on an image he carefully cultivated as a decisive, studied corporate titan with useful insights into the qualities that make up a good management team plus a keen regard for all that unbridled capitalism can do. In the past year, this image has taken some lumps on the first point, given the number of people he has hired with great pomp, then thrown under the bus without so much as a parting “You’re fired!”
How Trump handles the gathering trade storm he initiated will determine how successful he is on the second point. In response to Trump’s tariffs and proposed tariffs to protest trade imbalances and what he argues are unfair trade practices, China obligingly announced plans to do likewise regarding U.S. products such as soybeans, whiskey and beef. As our friend Gene Hall of the Waco-based Texas Farm Bureau noted this week on tit-for-tat tariff threats and their potential impact on Texas agriculture: “Farm income is about half of what it was five years ago. It’s a bad time for a trade war.”
Indeed. In an excellent, richly sourced story in Wednesday’s Trib, Mike Copeland spoke with agricultural leaders living in Trump Country. They wonder how the looming trade war we feared a few weeks ago might hurt them in terms of livelihood and foreign markets. Some analysts have already determined that some benefits of the Republican tax law passed last year might be lost for certain industries if dueling trade tariffs become reality. This all leaves many GOP leaders nervous.
Like immigration, public education and tax reform, international trade is extraordinarily complicated with some wild-card dynamics. President Trump is correct, for instance, that China has long condoned intellectual property theft, undermining U.S. businesses relying on all-American innovation in everything from quantum computing to filmmaking. By the same token, American politicians must be sure we aren’t taking an overly simplistic view of trade imbalances and excusing U.S. businesses for their own lack of ingenuity and investment.
Regan Beck, the Texas Farm Bureau’s director of government affairs, tells Copeland that many farmers and ranchers who spurred Trump’s White House bid in 2016 continue to support administration attempts to tweak weak trade agreements. That’s good because if tariffs expand to include such Central Texas commodities as corn, wheat and cattle, their faith and resolve could be tested. And the president sure won’t reassure them by impulsively threatening to tear up the North American Free Trade Agreement because of border security differences with Mexico. Late Thursday he threatened $100 billion more in additional tariffs against China for “unfair retaliation.”
Advice: It would behoove all Americans to pay closer attention to how smartly our ministers of finance manage this brewing trade war. Many of us could pay a steep price in our 401(k) investments, tax returns, consumer purchases and business profitability. If all these back-and-forth threats are so much saber-rattling, we better soon see “The Art of the Deal” riding to the rescue. And it had better be employed more effectively than we’ve seen so far in this administration.