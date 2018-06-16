For those of us who pass by it in the months and years to come, the abandoned, 14-acre Hillcrest Baptist Medical Center campus in North Waco will stand as an enduring monument to cheap talk by state leaders when it comes to mental health. Every time a tragedy erupts involving someone who obviously has mental-health issues — mass shootings are common examples these days — a hue and cry goes up among lawmakers that government and society must aggressively expand access to improved mental-health treatment. And some of us take them seriously.
Yet, in the final analysis, for all their rhetoric, state leaders can’t seem to come up with the money to walk the talk. The old hospital campus is firm evidence of this.
A comprehensive plan for state-funded inpatient mental-health services, issued last year by Texas Health and Human Services, suggested Waco might figure pivotally in any statewide solution through the proposed purchase and renovation of the old Hillcrest Baptist Medical Center. What a bold, innovative idea: Turn the campus into a state-run, 339-bed mental-health hospital for patients whose treatment is almost complete, to the point they’re nearly ready for release back into society.
If the state of Texas had agreed to buy the abandoned hospital facility from Baylor Scott & White — a total of nine floors and 600,000 square feet for pennies on the dollar at $975,000 — it would have represented, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center/Hillcrest President Glenn Robinson said, “a wonderful opportunity to pick up a facility that is in great shape, great condition, and be able to have it as an asset so the state can continue to grow into it.” And its role in the overall plan to address Texas’ dire mental-health needs made the local proposition, to quote business leader Bill Clifton, “bigger than Waco and McLennan County.” We were quickly convinced of the plan’s merit.
Now our state leaders claim there’s no money for such critical needs, even as they build mental-health facilities in Dallas and Houston. This raises questions about how the state spends its cash: Renovating a spacious hospital in North Waco would surely have been cheaper than building facilities in cities where property values are skyrocketing. It also shows a stunning lack of insight by state leaders about the peace and quiet required to treat mental-health patients. Families of those impacted by mental-health crises know better.
When this project was introduced, some whispered to us this was a political stunt. Constituents will have to decide that one, though the project’s implosion less than a year later raises relevant questions about state Rep. Charles “Doc” Anderson’s political clout on behalf of Waco after more than a dozen years in the Texas House. As for Sen. Brian Birdwell, local civic leader Bill Clifton is right: This is exactly what happens when Waco sends to the Texas Senate someone who doesn’t even live in our area, certainly doesn’t understand our needs, and whose energies are more focused on such pursuits as spending millions of dollars to duplicate federal efforts to guard the Texas-Mexico border. And that’s when Birdwell isn’t trying to gut and revise sections of the U.S. Constitution.